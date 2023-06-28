Why did Bishop Richard Stika resign? Controversy explored as Knoxville parish priest resigns amid Vatican investigation 

Bishop Richard Stika, the controversial leader of the Diocese of Knoxville, resigned from his post following a turbulent Vatican-led investigation into his leadership after the parish was slammed with a slew of lawsuits. The lawsuits stemmed from the Bishop’s virulent response to the abuse charges leveled against his parish priest. The lawsuit also accused Stika of covering up s*x abuse claims in his parish.

Earlier this month, a group of advocates for child s*x abuse victims, held a protest in front of Knoxville's Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, as part of a "Time's Up, Rick Rally,” demanding Bishop’s resignation.

On June 27, 2023, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had accepted Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation. While the Vatican did not immediately provide the reason behind Bishop’s departure, it should be noted that 65-year-old Stika quit a decade before he was slated to retire from his post.

The resignation comes a year after Priests of the Knoxville diocese wrote to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican's representative to the United States, asking him to relieve Bishop Richard Stika from his duties after he allegedly failed to investigate s*x abuse allegations, leveled against the clergy. In addition, the parish under Stika’s leadership was accused of intimidating people who reported they were abused. At the time the letter stated:

“Our experience of our appointed bishop varies among us, but the undersigned do share a common awareness that the past twelve years of service under Bishop Stika have been, on the whole, detrimental to priestly fraternity and even to our personal well-being.”

Shortly after, the diocese was subjected to an apostolic visitation where priests appointed by the Vatican visited the parish to assess the leadership.

Multiple priests allegedly quit under Bishop Richard Stika's leadership

While the Vatican hasn't confirmed if Bishop Richard Stika resigned due to the controversy surrounding his leadership, it should be noted the departure comes after a damning report on NCR last month that revealed multiple priests had quit the parish under the reign of the embattled Bishop.

On May 11 2023, multiple priests, under the condition of anonymity, spoke to NCR and said that some priests have left the parish or retired early and others are considering leaving the priesthood altogether as they are frustrated over Stika’s leadership.

The priests accused Stika of obstructing investigations into s*x abuse cases and bullying clergymen, who dared stand up against his despotic rule. The priests cited lawsuits against the parish that accused Stika of protecting a student in the seminary with an alleged history of s*xually aggressive behavior after he was accused of abusing a church employee.

Marcy Meldahl, who served for ten years as the diocese's human resources director until she resigned in 2014, said that she quit after the parish failed to make improvements to pension financial reporting procedures. She said:

"This man is not a leader. A leader looks after his people."

However, in an interview with NCR, Bishop Richard Stika, who became the Knoxville diocese's third bishop in 2009, defended himself against the allegations stating the parish has thrived under his leadership bringing in 75,000 Catholics. He also went on to tout his 14-year record as a bishop, stating they have established a half-dozen new parishes, and have 13 seminarians preparing for the priesthood.

"I see growth, I see financial stability, I see vocations, and I see happiness."

Per NCR, Bishop Richard Stika is the second priest in five years to render his resignation after being a subject of apostolic visitation in Tennessee. In 2018, Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis was expelled from his post after two years in the parish.

