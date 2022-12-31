Why did Pope Benedict resign? Retirement explored as former Supreme Pontiff dies aged 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI has reportedly passed away at the age of 95 nearly a decade after he resigned from his role as the leader of the Catholic Church due to “advanced age” and ailing health.

The news of his demise was announced in an official statement by the Vatican:

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Vatican also mentioned that the body of Pope Benedict will be placed in St. Peter's Basilica for “the greeting of the faithful” from January 2, 2023.

The Supreme Pontiff reportedly spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the Vatican and his successor Pope Francis often paid him visits.

Prior to Benedict’s demise, Pope Francis announced that his predecessor is “very sick” and asked people to keep him in prayer during the general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday:

“I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick. We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end.”

Meanwhile, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that Pope Benedict’s health suffered “deterioration” “due to advancement of age.” Reuters reported that one of Benedict’s final photographs was taken on December 1 when he met the winners of a prize for theologians named after him.

He reportedly remained seated and looked weak during the event. The publication also mentioned that those who visited Benedict in his final days allegedly said that his mind was still sharp even though his body appeared frail.

Pope Benedict led the Catholic Church for nearly eight years until his resignation in 2013. He became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

A look into Pope Benedict’s resignation

Benedict XVI served as the head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, the-then Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger for nearly 25 years before being elected as the Pope on April 19, 2005.

He succeeded the popular Pope John Paul II and became the first German pope in 1000 years. His reign was plagued by various controversies, including the 2012 “Vatileaks,” abuse allegations against several priests and Benedict’s alleged lack of action against the issue.

Despite the scandals, Pope Benedict established himself as the powerful voice of the Catholic Church and held his role as the Pope for eight years. However, he left the Catholic Church in shock after filing his resignation on February 11, 2013, at the age of 85.

At the time, the Supreme Pontiff cited “advanced age” as the reason behind his resignation and said that he no longer had the strength to lead the estimated 1.2 billion Catholics around the world:

“I have had to recognise my incapacity to adequately fulfil the ministry entrusted to me.”

Benedict took the title of Pope Emeritus, and promised to remain “hidden to the world” while devoting himself to private prayer. Reports suggest that he spent his time reading, playing the piano, writing letters and articles and receiving guests at his monastery following his retirement.

At the time of his resignation, Pope Benedict's papal press secretary, Father Federico Lombardi, said the church needed a leader who could overcome the challenges with more physical and spiritual energy:

“The church needed someone with more physical and spiritual energy who would be able to overcome the problems and challenges of governing the church in this ever-changing modern world.”

Benedict became the first Pope to step down from his role in 600 years since the resignation of Gregory XII in 1415. He formally left his role as the leader of the Catholic Church on February 28, 2013.

