“Unhinged behavior”: Elon Musk trolled over caffeine-free Diet Coke tweet

Never shying away from being in the spotlight, Elon Musk has once again sparked confusion after sharing a particularly odd photograph of his bedside table earlier today.

A bedside table is perhaps the most intimate/personal corner in someone's house, and Musk's was no less revealing. The internet was confused about the cluttered table, which contained, most peculiarly, a caffeine-free Diet Coke. The co-founder and CEO of Bloomtech, Austen Allred, commented on the business magnate's choice of drink. He said:

"Caffeine free Diet Coke is unhinged behavior"

Elon Musk's bedside table becomes fodder for memes as Twitteratis troll him on his app

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, proudly shared the contents of his bedside table with his 119.3 million followers. Besides four golden cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke, the table had two revolvers. One looked like a movie prop, while the other resembled a 19th-century pistol that was neatly placed in a box whose inside was lined with a landscape of Washington crossing Delaware.

The table also sported a few water stains that were probably caused by the condensation of those Coke cans, a detail that Elon Musk caught after posting the image. In a separate tweet, he announced that there were no excuses for not using coasters.

Elon Musk @elonmusk There is no excuse for my lack of coasters There is no excuse for my lack of coasters

Many people were focusing on the guns, trying to understand whether they were real or just props. The comment section currently houses the "gun vs no gun" debate, with several supporters bringing in the second amendment to defend their pro-gun stance.

In addition, many have expressed concerns over the myriad of Coke cans, claiming that the popular fizzy drink is unhealthy, especially if consumed in large amounts. However, Elon Musk's tweet also served as fodder for memes as some dissed the "caffeine-free" tag by calling the drink "technically water."

How do you sleep? Empty cans, a gun, a commemorative gun in a box...no photos of a significant other or any of your children, no favorite book, no warmth. Just stark. Cold. Empty. Grey. How do you sleep?

And this con man is meant to be taking humanity to Mars

Coke dissolves entire mice, think about your gut health. Saying that I used to chug out of a 2 litre Diet Coke bottle at uni.

Y'all remember that tweet from April? Elon is buying Coca-Cola next. That's the tweet! Don't say I didn't tell you.

What else is on Musk's bedside table?

For those interested, the revolver was a Diamondback. According to Eonmsk.com, it is based on the Diamond Back .357 from Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a popular video game, and a futuristic metal Revolver with a black grip, front sight, and cylinder.

Another curious article that sat on that desk was a Vajra or Thunderbolt. According to Hinduism, the Vajra, usually held by the Hindu Lord Indra, is considered the most powerful weapon in the world. It is a type of club with ribbed, spherical heads on either end.

The Vajra (L) is usually accompanied by a Ghanta (Bell) (R) (image via Getty/BabelStone)

Vajra is the Sanskrit word for the object, whereas the Tibetan word for it is Dorje. It closely matches the thunderbolt held by the Greek God Zeus. The object is also said to be an article that destroys both internal and external enemies. However, it is yet to be known why Elon Musk has a Vajra on his bedside table.

As of this writing, he hasn't responded to any of the other comments and questions under his tweet.

