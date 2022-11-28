“Who wants to tell her?”: Alyssa Milano blasted online for trading Volkswagen over Tesla

Alyssa Milano recently made news for making a poor automobile-based decision. Milano traded her Tesla for a Volkwagen. The prominent supporter of the Democratic movement made a statement about the trade, claiming it to be motivated by not aligning with companies that spread hate and white supremacy.

The announcement quickly went viral, with people mocking the actress' decision and informing her and several others about how Volkswagen was founded, which is eerily similar to the reason why she switched from Tesla. A conservative columnist @Buzzpatterson took to Twitter to publicly mock Milano, saying:

"Who wants to tell her?"

The conservative side of Twitter calls out Alyssa Milano for her Tesla trade

The internet can be pretty intense if someone makes a claim that aligns differently with theirs. This time, Alyssa Milano has gone viral after tweeting that she could not participate in Tesla's business model, which she claims spreads hate and bigotry. She said:

"I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model."

I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. I gave back my Tesla.I bought the VW ev.I love it.I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.

Netizens have replied to her tweet with scathing contempt, claiming that the move was motivated by her "hatred" towards Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter. What Alyssa Milano failed to notice was that Volkswagen was created in Germany in 1933. It was engineered and built under Adolf Hitler's Nazi government as a state-owned enterprise.

Many replied to her tweet in an attempt to school her. Elon Musk and The Hodgetwins, a conservative comedy duo, were among those who responded to her tweet.

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins @Alyssa_Milano Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler. 🤡 @Alyssa_Milano Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler. 🤡

Casey Jones 1 @Casey__Jones2

Volkswagen used both Jewish and non-Jewish forced labor.

The company operated four concentration camps and eight forced-labor camps on its property. @Alyssa_Milano The Volkswagen company originated during the Third Reich in an attempt to create an affordable car for the German people.Volkswagen used both Jewish and non-Jewish forced labor.The company operated four concentration camps and eight forced-labor camps on its property. @Alyssa_Milano The Volkswagen company originated during the Third Reich in an attempt to create an affordable car for the German people.Volkswagen used both Jewish and non-Jewish forced labor.The company operated four concentration camps and eight forced-labor camps on its property.

{Redacted} @YouDontMakeSen3 @madtilGOPisgone @Alyssa_Milano Tesla has no history of running concentration camps or using slave labor to build cars. VW cannot say that. @madtilGOPisgone @Alyssa_Milano Tesla has no history of running concentration camps or using slave labor to build cars. VW cannot say that.

Alaskan Tequila @LTequila4 @Alyssa_Milano So, you're attempting to "own" Elon Musk by publicly bragging that you bought a car from a company founded in 1937 under the Nazi party? @Alyssa_Milano So, you're attempting to "own" Elon Musk by publicly bragging that you bought a car from a company founded in 1937 under the Nazi party? https://t.co/RGVxsmYov5

Lisa Mila @milamiarose @Alyssa_Milano Can you get rid of your twitter as well as Elon owns that also @Alyssa_Milano Can you get rid of your twitter as well as Elon owns that also

Danny Hudson @FinEssentials @Alyssa_Milano It’s amazing that the people who call everyone that doesn’t think like them nazis…And then turn around and buy a vehicle founded by literal nazis and their excuse is “well it’s not 1940 anymore” @Alyssa_Milano It’s amazing that the people who call everyone that doesn’t think like them nazis…And then turn around and buy a vehicle founded by literal nazis and their excuse is “well it’s not 1940 anymore”

Milano's car trade-off was motivated by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter

In her tweet mentioned above, Alyssa Milano suggested that trading one car for another was possible. She claimed that she found a way to "give back" her Tesla in order to replace it with a Volkswagen Electric Vehicle. Her decision was in response to business magnate Elon Musk purchasing Twitter.

Following the purchase of the app, Musk found controversy after he decided to bring back accounts that had been previously banned for violating the app's terms of service, which included the accounts of Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West, both of whom have spread hate and encouraged racism.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022 (image via Getty/Will McNamee)

Since Musk's ownership, Twitter has been subject to several high-profile personalities deactivating their accounts in protest. Musk, a strong conservative, has been accused of promoting hate speech veiled under the guise of "free speech."

Musicians Toni Braxton and Sarah Bareilles, television mogul Shonda Rhimes, actor Whoopi Goldberg, and model Gigi Hadid are among the many who have exited the site so far.

