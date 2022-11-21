Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? Kanye claims he is collaborating with far-right commentator for 2024 presidential run

Rapper Kanye West has enlisted alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to work on his presidential campaign ahead of his planned run for president of the United States of America in 2024. Although West has previously expressed right-wing tendencies, this newly forged friendship raises concerns.

Ye was seen leaving the Waldorf Astoria with right-winger Yiannopoulos (image Getty/Unknown)

To recap, Twitter recently reinstated the rapper's account after a slew of anti-Semitic comments. Following the reinstation, Ye posted a video that claims Yiannopoulos to be working on his campaign.

Who did Kanye enlist to work on his presidential campaign?

In a Twitter video, Kanye West announced his collaboration with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to work on his 2024 presidential campaign.

Milo Yiannopoulos is a British-born, aggressively alt-right political commentator whose speeches and writing often ridicule feminism, Islam, political correctness, social justice, and other left-wing ideologies. They also reflect an alignment with Neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic sentiments. Milo interned for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in June 2022.

Yiannopoulos worked as an unpaid intern for Rep. Marjorie (image via Getty/Julio Cotrez)

Yiannopoulos was a key factor in far-right commentary despite being openly gay and married to a man. He rebranded himself as an "ex-gay" Christian warrior whose anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is similar to that of many conservative government representatives.

When rep. Taylor Green hired him, she mentioned how he was "able to turn his life around" after "returning to the church." She said:

"So I have an intern that was r**ed by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life. Great story!"

Milo attends a Young British Heritage Society launch event. (image via Getty/Darragh Field)

The hiring came as a surprise and a severe career change as Yiannopoulos was previously famous for his 2017 comments on relationships with older and younger men. Since his rebranding, Yiannopoulos has become a spokesperson of sorts for 'gay conversion therapy' while claiming to have undergone the conversion process.

Since then, he has made violent anti-gay comments, including calling trans people 'demonic.' He also writes for Church Militant, a far-right blog catering to Catholics and Christian nationalists, where he continues to spread his homophobic and transphobic rhetoric.

Kanye's new campaign rep is not only known for his homophobic tendencies but has also been actively anti-feminist and pro-life. He has written blog posts titled "Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy" and "Would You Rather Your Child Had Feminism or Cancer?"

Reagan Battalion @ReaganBattalion Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.

@Mschlapp Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS [email protected] https://t.co/mAgmfpuyvu

His most controversial moment thus far was in 2017 when the conservative "Reagan Battalion" Twitter account exposed a video of Yiannopoulos condoning p*dophelia. He seemed to claim that a relationship between a 13-year-old and older men “can be hugely positive experiences.” He tried to pass the comment off as a coping mechanism for the trauma he faced after being abused by a priest.

This story was used by Rep. Marjorie as part of her ultra-conservative political campaign. However, the controversy caused Yiannopoulos to lose his autobiography publishing deal with Simon and Schuster and resign from Breitbart. He was also disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Kanye has been spotted with Yiannopoulos on several occasions, and after announcing their collaboration, Kanye has cemented his right-wing approach to the 2024 presidential candidacy.

