Hootie & the Blowfish 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

American rock band Hootie & the Blowfish have announced the Summer Camps with Trucks tour, which is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first major tour in five years.

Hootie & the Blowfish announced the new tour, which will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin Mccain, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 6, 2023.

The presale for the Hootie & the Blowfish tour will be available exclusively to Citibank cardholders starting November 7, 2023. General tickets will be available on November 10, 2023. At present, the ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, tickets can be purchased from the official website of Hootie & the Blowfish.

Hootie & the Blowfish 2024 tour dates

Hootie & the Blowfish are set to embark on their first new tour in five years, and they are bringing along two special guests, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Collective Soul is best known for their eponymously titled second studio album, Collective Soul, which was released on March 14, 1995.

Edwin Mccain is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his third studio album, Messenger, which was released on June 15, 1999.

The full list of dates and venues for the Hootie & the Blowfish Summer Camps with Trucks 2024 tour is given below:

May 30, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

June 1, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

June 8, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

June 13, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at BankNH Pavilion

June 14, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

June 27, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

July 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

July 16, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

July 17, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at RV Inn Styles Amphitheater

July 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

July 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

August 1, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The XFINITY Theatre

August 2, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 8, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 10, 2024 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 15, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 16, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 17, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 29, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

September 5, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 12, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

September 13, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 14, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

September 20, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 28, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Hootie & the Blowfish are best known for their debut studio album, Cracked Rear View, which was released on July 5, 1994. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.