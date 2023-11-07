Hootie & the Blowfish 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

American rock band Hootie & the Blowfish have announced the Summer Camps with Trucks tour, which is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first major tour in five years.
Hootie & the Blowfish announced the new tour, which will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin Mccain, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 6, 2023.
The presale for the Hootie & the Blowfish tour will be available exclusively to Citibank cardholders starting November 7, 2023. General tickets will be available on November 10, 2023. At present, the ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, tickets can be purchased from the official website of Hootie & the Blowfish.
Hootie & the Blowfish 2024 tour dates
Hootie & the Blowfish are set to embark on their first new tour in five years, and they are bringing along two special guests, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Collective Soul is best known for their eponymously titled second studio album, Collective Soul, which was released on March 14, 1995.
Edwin Mccain is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his third studio album, Messenger, which was released on June 15, 1999.
The full list of dates and venues for the Hootie & the Blowfish Summer Camps with Trucks 2024 tour is given below:
- May 30, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 31, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP
- June 1, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 7, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
- June 8, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
- June 13, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at BankNH Pavilion
- June 14, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- June 15, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC
- June 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park
- June 27, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- June 28, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- June 29, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre
- July 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- July 16, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- July 17, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 19, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at RV Inn Styles Amphitheater
- July 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- July 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- August 1, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The XFINITY Theatre
- August 2, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 3, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 8, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater
- August 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- August 10, 2024 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- August 15, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- August 16, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 17, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- August 29, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena
- September 5, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- September 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
- September 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- September 12, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- September 13, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- September 14, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- September 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- September 20, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- September 26, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 27, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- September 28, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Hootie & the Blowfish are best known for their debut studio album, Cracked Rear View, which was released on July 5, 1994. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.