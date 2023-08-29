 What happened to Mike Enriquez? Tributes pour in as death claim triggers wave of tributes online  

Reports circulating on multiple social media platforms allege that Mike Enriquez, the veteran broadcaster and influential journalist of Philippines media, has passed away from a cardiac arrest.

The report of Mike Enriquez’s death first emerged in a Facebook account, Musika, who wrote that the radio broadcaster and TV host had passed away at age 72 on August 29, 2023.

The initial report was then reposted on another Facebook account, Philippines Today, a media news company, that said that the news of Enriquez’s death had triggered a barrage of tributes online.

The account stated that the report of Enriquez's passing was seemingly confirmed by fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio, who posted footage of a burning candle suggesting that he was in mourning. The IG post was also flooded with condolence comments in connection to the alleged sudden passing of Mike Enriquez.

As multiple Facebook accounts continued to report that the revered Filipino broadcaster had passed away, it should be noted that there is no official concrete confirmation on the posts. However, the news of his death was met with an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans on social media.

A Twitter user claimed that Enriquez's death was announced on the "24 Oras." However, we do not have confirmation on the claim.

As fans consoled the loss, It should be observed that in the past, Mike Enriquez has been a victim of a death hoax. Mike Enriquez, the anchor of GMA Network's flagship newscast 24 Oras and the host of the radio program Saksi sa Dobol B, has been noticeably absent from work for a while after undergoing a kidney transplant in 2021.

In November 2022, his prolonged absence triggered death rumors on social media and prompted veteran actress Lollie Mara and singer Richard Merk to send their condolences over Enriquez’s supposed passing. At the time, as the rumors began to spread like wildfire online, Enriquez’s colleague Arnold Clavio dispelled the claims stating that the broadcaster was very much alive.

Furthermore, in an exclusive statement to the Philippine Entertainment Portal, Clavio assured the public that Enriquez would soon be back on “24 Oras." However, Enriquez has not been seen in public since he took a leave of absence in 2022 over undisclosed health issues.

Who is Mike Enriquez? All about the influential Fillipibo journalist

Mike Enriquez, whose real name is Miguel Castro Enriquez, was a Filipino broadcast journalist and radio commentator, who was widely known as an anchor of GMA Network's flagship newscast 24 Oras and the host of the radio program Saksi sa Dobol B.

Enriquez, a respected journalist who got a start in the field as a radio reporter for DZRH in 1972, later joined GMA Network in 1974 as a newscaster and reporter and eventually became the head of its radio division in 1994.

He became the anchor of 24 Oras in 1995 after covering the senatorial election with then-broadcast journalist Karen Davila. Enriquez, a respected radio commentator, has also hosted the program Saksi sa Dobol B on DZBB for decades.

His work in the field has won him numerous accolades, including winning Best Newscaster by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) several times. He has also received the PMPC's Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive contributions.

Over the course of his career, Enriquez has also appeared in several films and television shows and authored an autobiography titled Mike Enriquez: The Man and His Journey.