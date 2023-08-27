WWE SuperShow Results: Multiple tributes to Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins puts fierce rival through table, top star returns after long time (Cape Girardeau, 08/26)

WWE held its SuperShow live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday, August 26. The show emanated from the Show Me Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The wrestling world is going through a tough time with Bray Wyatt recently passing away due to a heart attack. WWE hosted a tribute show for the former Universal Champion on Friday's SmackDown, with many stars paying their respects. The same continued on last night's house show, where Santos Escobar and Seth Rollins were among those who paid tribute to the late star.

The Visionary took on Finn Balor in the main event of the night. The duo have been at each other's throats for a long time. They got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle in a Street Fight, where Rollins put the Judgment Day member through a table.

The World Heavyweight Champion then went on to do Bray Wyatt's iconic upside-down spot before delivering a Curbstomp to pick up the win. Seth also addressed the live crowd afterward, where he delivered an emotional promo.

Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defended their tag titles against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Rhea Ripley also retained her coveted title in a singles match against Natalya. However, her fellow Terror Twin Damian Priest did not enjoy the same result as he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Also in action was Zoey Stark, who defeated Mia Yim, while LA Knight got a win over Mustafa Ali, who made his return to the main roster after a long time. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar also teamed up to defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Escobar paid tribute to Bray Wyaty before the start of his match.

Complete WWE SuperShow results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci Zoey Stark defeated Michin (Mia Yim) Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley ) LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor