[WATCH] 37-year-old star does Bray Wyatt's iconic upside-down spot at WWE live event

A top WWE Superstar paid a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt tonight at the Cape Girardeau live event.

Wyatt's passing affected a long list of people, including some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world. Seth Rollins, Wyatt's former rival, was one of those affected and paid tribute to him in a video that he shared on social media.

At tonight's WWE live event emanating from Cape Girardeau, Rollins paid another tribute to Bray Wyatt by doing his signature corner spot. Check out the clip below:

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt's rivalry dates back to FCW

Seth Rollins and Wyatt initially faced off on a bunch of occasions, back when the duo were still in Florida Championship Wrestling. They collided again on the main roster in early 2014. The Shield kicked off a feud with The Wyatt Family, leading to a Six-Man Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber 2014. The bout is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest matches in WWE history.

In mid-2019, Rollins spoke with Newsweek and heaped big praise on Wyatt:

"Look what he's done with the Firefly Fun House. It's cool to see him back on the screen, but obviously the response from the live crowd was incredible and the reaction on social as well. Easily the highest, most liked photo and video of the week for both shows. Having him back is a coup man, it's going to make Monday Night RAW that much more interesting."

Rollins feuded with Wyatt over the Universal title back in 2019. The Fiend and Rollins competed inside Hell In A Cell in what many fans regard as one of the worst matches ever. The Fiend went on to defeat Rollins at Crown Jewel to become the Universal Champion.

