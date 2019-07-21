WWE News: Seth Rollins breaks character and praises Bray Wyatt

The Fiend

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Newsweek to promote the upcoming RAW Reunion special edition, and spoke on a variety of topics.

Rollins went on to break character and praised the recently returned heel, Bray Wyatt.

In case you didn't know...

After WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, via an incredibly weird vignette where he was the host of a children's show, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt proceeded to thrill the fans with more of these promos over the course of the next three months, with his joyous being slowly and steadily taking a turn towards the dark side.

Finally, Wyatt made his big return to Monday Night Raw this past week, by attacking Finn Balor.

The former WWE Champion connected a devastating Sister Abigail on an unconscious looking Balor, and posed for the camera in a disturbing visual. The return has led to fans speculating on a much-anticipated dream match happening at SummerSlam, between The Fiend and The Demon King.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about Wyatt's return, Rollins stated that it feels great to see him back on TV, adding that Wyatt possesses tons of talent. Rollins then said that the reaction from the live crowd as well as on social media was amazing, and Wyatt will make RAW much more interesting in the coming days.

Look what he's done with the Firefly Fun House. It's cool to see him back on the screen, but obviously the response from the live crowd was incredible and the reaction on social as well. Easily the highest, most liked photo and video of the week for both shows. Having him back is a coup man, it's going to make Monday Night RAW that much more interesting.

What's next?

Rollins is all set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Title. Bray Wyatt will probably be having a match with Finn Balor at The Biggest Party Of The Summer. However, it remains to be seen if we will be getting a match-up between The Demon King and The Fiend.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's return and his new persona?