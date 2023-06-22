"This is disgusting": Tampa Florida firefighter racist controversy explained as netizens express outrage

An African American firefighter's racist allegations have set social media on fire. Andrew Dixon, a firefighter at Station 13 of Tampa, Florida, recently stated that he was the victim of racism from his crew. According to Dixon, a picture of him, with the word "monkey" written on the forehead was put in his locker on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

An investigation into the incident was launched by the Tampa Police Department. Netizens expressed their outrage under @TizzyEnt's Twitter post about the incident. People demanded the firing of those involved in the alleged hate crime and condemned the outrageous act committed by supposedly grown men.

Sue M🟧🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @SueMonarch1960 @TizzyEnt This is disgusting and should be investigated and the person(s) responsible should be fired and charged with a hate crime. That’s the only way things will change! @TizzyEnt This is disgusting and should be investigated and the person(s) responsible should be fired and charged with a hate crime. That’s the only way things will change!

Netizens demand investigation as more racist behavior towards the Tampa firefighter is revealed

In an interview with Fox13, Andrew Dixon revealed a previous incident that might've fuelled the current one. That incident revolved around a model of a monkey, which used to sit at the corner of the station gathering dust. Earlier this year, in February, Andrew and another black firefighter witnessed an odd sight while starting their shift. Dixon recounted the incident to Fox 13:

"We're going into Black History Month, and now there's a hanging monkey 30 feet up in the air with a noose tied to it."

When Andrew reported the incident to his engine captain, the latter responded with:

"Well, technically, we all come from monkeys, so you shouldn't feel that bad."

An investigation launched by Tampa Fire and Rescue concluded that the hanging monkey was just a tribute to the station's neighbor, Busch Gardens. The investigation concluded without any actions taken against the firefighters responsible.

Months later, on Thursday, June 15, Andrew opened his locker only to find an outrageously offensive picture placed in it. He told Fox 13:

"I open my locker, and I go to move my bedding in my locker, and I see a white piece of paper that's folded two times. Sure enough, there's a picture of me with the word monkey text going across my forehead."

Netizens are furious at the racist behavior

The incident was posted on Twitter by movie director, @TizzyEnt, who narrated the Fox 13 report to his 532,000 followers. The tweet, which was posted on Wednesday, June 21, has since amassed over 323,000 views.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Tampa Fire Department, we're all watching. Tampa Fire Department, we're all watching. https://t.co/CiRFntzv3J

Calls for a clean investigation and the firing of the people responsible were prevalent in the Tweet's comments section. Netizens were horrified at the blatant display of racism against Andrew Dixon, calling it "sickening" while offering their support for the man. Twitter users tagged the City of Tampa's official handle, demanding that they look into the incident.

✨✨Linda✨✨☮️ 🌈🟧🟦🇺🇦🏈 @Lindas_Here @TizzyEnt



This hate has to stop. The DOJ has to step in and start investigating. @WmDeanFrench Like cops, firemen have to be able to trust that their brothers have their backs during a call. Can you imagine entering a burning building not knowing if you’re crew was watching out for you?This hate has to stop. The DOJ has to step in and start investigating. @TizzyEnt @WmDeanFrench Like cops, firemen have to be able to trust that their brothers have their backs during a call. Can you imagine entering a burning building not knowing if you’re crew was watching out for you?This hate has to stop. The DOJ has to step in and start investigating.

Greg Tanner @GregTannerMedia

It’s sickening this could happen today. But it does, unfortunately. I hope those responsible face max penalty. Thank you for your service to Floridians @TizzyEnt Dear Andrew,It’s sickening this could happen today. But it does, unfortunately. I hope those responsible face max penalty. Thank you for your service to Floridians @TizzyEnt Dear Andrew, It’s sickening this could happen today. But it does, unfortunately. I hope those responsible face max penalty. Thank you for your service to Floridians 🚒

Elise Flowers @elise_flowers @TizzyEnt He doesn't stand a chance of civility at that fire station. I'm so sorry this man has dedicated his life to this job and there to take care of himself and family and have to deal with racist of this magnitude. His friggin bosses/supervisors. I KNOW exactly what he's going thru @TizzyEnt He doesn't stand a chance of civility at that fire station. I'm so sorry this man has dedicated his life to this job and there to take care of himself and family and have to deal with racist of this magnitude. His friggin bosses/supervisors. I KNOW exactly what he's going thru😤

RedheadBlueheart @SantiniAllison @TizzyEnt Right wing racism + gaslighting on steroids makes for a very toxic and uncomfortable work environment ... being within a fire department, that makes it very dangerous for him. @TizzyEnt Right wing racism + gaslighting on steroids makes for a very toxic and uncomfortable work environment ... being within a fire department, that makes it very dangerous for him.

shawnviolet @shawnviolet 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 @TizzyEnt It’s so important that he decided to #StandUp and report this vs cowering and “letting it go.” So many don’t want to bare the brunt of any backlash, so they choose to back down, shut up and look the other way. Thank you to this man. @TizzyEnt It’s so important that he decided to #StandUp and report this vs cowering and “letting it go.” So many don’t want to bare the brunt of any backlash, so they choose to back down, shut up and look the other way. Thank you to this man. 🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Jeff DeCola @JeffDeCola



He knows exactly who's involved and what's going on.



Also, I feel the FBI should get involved and do a real investigation. Purge that department. @TizzyEnt The guy who said "we all come from monkeys" knows.He knows exactly who's involved and what's going on.Also, I feel the FBI should get involved and do a real investigation. Purge that department. @TizzyEnt The guy who said "we all come from monkeys" knows.He knows exactly who's involved and what's going on.Also, I feel the FBI should get involved and do a real investigation. Purge that department.

Chris 🇺🇸 🌻 💙 @clalter59 @TizzyEnt I just don’t understand the hate some people have in their hearts when it comes to their fellow man. @TizzyEnt I just don’t understand the hate some people have in their hearts when it comes to their fellow man.

BASE 53 @LikaFrog

The whole state is racist in law enforcement.



It's been a serious problem for a long time.

But it's all covered by the "wink and a nod" good ol' boys.

Only good cops can fix bad cops (anywhere).



Visit Florida on vacation,

leave on probation. @TizzyEnt I used to live in Tampa. 20 yrs.The whole state is racist in law enforcement.It's been a serious problem for a long time.But it's all covered by the "wink and a nod" good ol' boys.Only good cops can fix bad cops (anywhere).Visit Florida on vacation,leave on probation. @TizzyEnt I used to live in Tampa. 20 yrs.The whole state is racist in law enforcement.It's been a serious problem for a long time.But it's all covered by the "wink and a nod" good ol' boys.Only good cops can fix bad cops (anywhere).Visit Florida on vacation,leave on probation.

Jane Bandz @somecryptohandl @TizzyEnt I encourage others to call out and tag Tampa’s mayor, @JaneCastor . Tampa Fire Department needs immediate removal of current leadership and a proper investigation into every member of the department. @TizzyEnt I encourage others to call out and tag Tampa’s mayor, @JaneCastor. Tampa Fire Department needs immediate removal of current leadership and a proper investigation into every member of the department.

The official Twitter handle for the City of Tampa responded to @TizzyEnt's tweet by stating that the matter has been handed over to the Tampa Police Department.

City of Tampa @CityofTampa @TizzyEnt We take these allegations extremely seriously and have turned the matter over to Tampa Police Department to investigate @TizzyEnt We take these allegations extremely seriously and have turned the matter over to Tampa Police Department to investigate

Tampa Fire Rescue also put out a Tweet on June 21, where the department firmly denounced racism in any form. The replies to this tweet were locked.

However, Netizens flocked to the department's previous post on June 20, to let their feelings known. Users called the department out for racism and questioned whether the allegedly racist department would help a black family in need.

Lewis Maldonado @loublanco532 @TampaFireRescue Would you guys be there for a black family or would you let the hazard just take its toll? @TampaFireRescue Would you guys be there for a black family or would you let the hazard just take its toll?

Effie21 @Effie211 @TampaFireRescue I'd be very afraid to call for your help if I needed it if I were a black person living in your area. You are a bunch of foul racists, covering up for even more foul racists. Scary and despicable behavior from you. @TampaFireRescue I'd be very afraid to call for your help if I needed it if I were a black person living in your area. You are a bunch of foul racists, covering up for even more foul racists. Scary and despicable behavior from you.

Leandra St Peter @LeeleeBby1994 @TampaFireRescue After hearing about the allegations of racism from this fire department I would be terrified to call for help. I can’t imagine how you would treat strangers @TampaFireRescue After hearing about the allegations of racism from this fire department I would be terrified to call for help. I can’t imagine how you would treat strangers

Mark Shaino @MShaino1984 @TampaFireRescue fire the racists ruining your reputation. They don't deserve to be affiliated with you @TampaFireRescue fire the racists ruining your reputation. They don't deserve to be affiliated with you

HousewifeRobin @RMiskel @TampaFireRescue Beyond outraged and disappointed to hear of the racist environment you cultivate. Shame on you. Do better. @TampaFireRescue Beyond outraged and disappointed to hear of the racist environment you cultivate. Shame on you. Do better.

The Rest Spot @InsinmiWithLove @TampaFireRescue Lol! Heroes, huh? Well the world is about to see just how little courage you REALLY have. Racist a$$ bytches. @TampaFireRescue Lol! Heroes, huh? Well the world is about to see just how little courage you REALLY have. Racist a$$ bytches.

Further details regarding the investigation about the firefighters' behavior have not emerged yet due to it being an open and active one.

Poll : 0 votes