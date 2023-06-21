"That place will not be open long": Racist bar owner video leaves the internet stunned

A liquor store owner has risen to infamy after he was recorded yelling racist slurs at a customer. Doug Marcus, a Towson Wines and Spirits liquor shop owner, is under fire for hurling the n-word at Shaka Pitts, a communications associate for Baltimore County. The conflict arose when Pitts questioned Marcus regarding the treatment of customers.

The video, originally posted on Facebook by Shaka Pitts on June 16, went viral as it got reposted on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and the r/PublicFreakout subreddit. Under the Reddit post, users lambasted the man for the outright racist behavior and stated that there was no chance that the owner could sell his liquor in peace anymore.

In the recording posted online, Shaka Pitts could be seen recording the outside of the store and advising people to not shop at the "racist a*s spot". He points the camera at Doug who was working behind the counter through the glass and said:

"This dude is a racist. Don't shop here. Racist a*s. Every time I come here he has a attitude and he's racist"

Pitts proceeds to open the door and record Doug Marcus. Doug looks at Pitts and says:

"F**k you n****r. Got that?"

Pitts then leaves the store by stating:

"I got that. Thank you, that's what I needed sir."

Netizens call out store owner's racist behavior as Yelp reviews crash

Netizens on multiple social media platforms were enraged at the store owner's behavior. Towson Wines and Spirits Inc.'s Yelp page was review-bombed so hard that Yelp had to shut down further reviews due to the massive influx of netizens calling out the owner.

In the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, people stated that the store owner probably still lived in the past and that he was never going to change for anybody.

On Twitter, the recording was re-posted by the popular Twitter account @detectfights and amassed over 450,000 views. Under this post, Twitter users condemned the liquor store owner's behavior and encouraged people to shop elsewhere.

Detect Fights 💕 @detectfights Racist liquor store owner drops n-bomb on patron Racist liquor store owner drops n-bomb on patron https://t.co/hETAl6t4ye

HookerPumpz @HookerPumpz @detectfights Well atleast now all the people with sense & integrity know not to patronize this place. Where the black owned businesses? Spend ur $ there & let this grand wizard sink! @detectfights Well atleast now all the people with sense & integrity know not to patronize this place. Where the black owned businesses? Spend ur $ there & let this grand wizard sink!

FERR0D @FERR0D__ @detectfights Guy couldn’t help himself. But I’m sure that store is in a place he feels comfortably not worried. @detectfights Guy couldn’t help himself. But I’m sure that store is in a place he feels comfortably not worried.

Miguel MacDonald @miguelrene @detectfights At first I was like, oh come on! How do we know he’s a… oh, never mind. Yeah, I’m no where near the US, but I’ll still never shop there. @detectfights At first I was like, oh come on! How do we know he’s a… oh, never mind. Yeah, I’m no where near the US, but I’ll still never shop there.

Dr. René A. ♈👩🏻‍🔬⚗️🔬🧬🧫🧪🦠 @ReneAv1 @detectfights I am so sick of seeing so much open racism and hostility in America now. I know it was always bad since the Trump presidency, they feel they have free range to spew their vileness and strive to get him back in the role to finish destroying this country with hatred. 🤦🏻‍♀️ @detectfights I am so sick of seeing so much open racism and hostility in America now. I know it was always bad since the Trump presidency, they feel they have free range to spew their vileness and strive to get him back in the role to finish destroying this country with hatred. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/nFjFQT483o

zee @zee98654139 @detectfights when u become a store owner u should always have everyone feel welcomed in it’s disgusting to see people try and justify mistreatment and discrimination as their way of “voicing there opinion” seen the same with trans people but no one’s in the uproar about that @detectfights when u become a store owner u should always have everyone feel welcomed in it’s disgusting to see people try and justify mistreatment and discrimination as their way of “voicing there opinion” seen the same with trans people but no one’s in the uproar about that

However, a lot of Twitter users defended the store owner's behavior by stating that every story had two sides. Users suspected the cameraman's behavior and questioned why he kept shopping at the place.

Arbeit macht frei GOP🟧 🟦 @KipKipkruse880 @detectfights The, uh, victim here sounds like a troublemaker. This is not a reliable review, despite all the 'yelping'... I bet dude was unpleasant with the owner but forgot to film that part. @detectfights The, uh, victim here sounds like a troublemaker. This is not a reliable review, despite all the 'yelping'... I bet dude was unpleasant with the owner but forgot to film that part.

Rock Star @RockStar_1968 @detectfights Let’s see the previous 3 or 4 interactions between these 2.. @detectfights Let’s see the previous 3 or 4 interactions between these 2..

Under the Instagram re-post of the video, posted by murder_ink_bmore, the comments were mostly split between people who knew the store owner and said that he was a good man and the people that called him out for being racist.

Doug Marcus apologizes to Shaka Pitts

In an interview with AFRO News, Shaka Pitts stated that it was his second visit to the store, adding that the environment as unwelcoming. Pitts got a pack of pistachios and Doug simply kept his open hand on the counter for "three dollars". Pitts wanted to pay via phone but Doug remained unresponsive to his inquiries, which Shaka Pitts stated to be disrespectful. He told AFRO News:

“Don’t just hold your hand out and [refuse] to speak to me while I’m patronizing your establishment. I felt disrespected as a person.”

After manually scanning and paying for his item himself, Pitts called out Doug for being disrespectful but he was interrupted.

"I’m talking to him and I said, ‘Brother that’s not—’ and as soon as I said the word, ‘brother,’ he said, ‘I’m not your brother,’” he said.

He then added:

“I’m old enough to know that when a White man is offended by ‘brother,’ nine times out of 10– he’s a racist.”

This prompted Shaka Pitts to take out his phone and start recording. This confrontation resulted in the incident shown in the video.

Doug Marcus responded to Shaka Pitts' Facebook post on June 16 by stating that he was sorry.

Doug accepted that he was wrong and claimed that he wanted to apologize in person.

