What did Chi Osse say? NYC Councilman receives racist letter after making an alleged anti-Italian remark

American politician Chi Osse received a threatening letter after he made a supposedly anti-Italian remark about a New York City contractor. On June 16, the 25-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of a hand-written letter with racist words and a warning "not to mess" with the threatening party or "you’ll get it good.”

Osse made no other comments related to the letter other than calling it "neat." The handwritten note comes after Chi Osse blasted off Brookyln-based contractor company, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, in one city's official meetings.

During a budget council meeting in May 2023, Osse remarked on Dragonetti Brothers being awarded $40 million in tree service contracts even though the company has been arrested for insurance fraud in 2022.

“That name alone should have been the first red flag in terms of contracting with the city.”

As per the data compiled by Comptroller Brad Lander's Office, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping has successfully secured a total of 97 contracts since 2010. Presently, the company has ten contracts for various services such as tree pruning, stump removal, and planting in the five boroughs.

After his comments, the Italian-American caucus of the chamber filed an ethics complaint against Osse and his words.

Clarifying his stance, Chi Osse later said he was highlighting the company's criminal history via his statement rather than making an anti-Italian remark.

What exactly was written in the threatening letter addressed to Chi Osse?

On June 16, Chi took to his Twitter handle to share the handwritten threatening and racist letter allegedly written by people from Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping. The letter read:

“Chi Osse — Black n—r. You insulted Dragonetti Company calling us crooks. If anything blacks are really not only crooks but murderers. Read the papers, you dumb n—r. Whose a** are you kissing now maybe Cora [sic] Bush, black ugly or Linda Sarsour or Rashida Tlaib, All three uglys. Don’t mess with us or you’ll get it good.”

Screenshot of the derogatory letter addressed to Chi Osse. (Photo via @OsseChi/Twitter)

While speaking to The New York Post about the letter, Osse said he only saw the letter, which was apparently received on May 30, on June 16.

“My scheduler said It was sent to our office towards the end of May, and I saw it on my scheduler’s desk yesterday afternoon. She says it came with all of our regular mail. I have not filed a police report, and I have no idea who sent it.”

In a statement addressing the situation, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping denied their involvement in the threatening letter, with Nick Dragonetti saying he and his brothers find the note "utterly disturbing and consider it an unforgivable attack on a public servant.”

"I can clearly and unequivocally represent that no one related to my family or business is involved in creating or disseminating such an offensive, hate filled and racist letter. We would never knowingly associate with any individuals who held such beliefs.”

He ended the statement that the company stands by any investigation that would reveal the true origin of this attack.

As of writing, no new updates have been revealed about the investigation.

