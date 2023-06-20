"Serial killer in the wings ladies": Tampa resident Trokon Julius Williams sparks outrage after harassing women 

A Tampa resident, Trokon Julius Williams, is making headlines for harassing a woman he met in his gym. As per a video on Twitter, the woman in the gym was approached by Trokon Julius, who asked for her number. After the woman gave her number, the man left and subsequently began texting her.

Since the woman was still finishing her workout, she did not respond to his texts. This made Trokon Julius furious, and he began calling her repeatedly. The woman also shared a few screenshots of his texts, where he was seen texting her things like:

“I want to date and financially support you.”

However, all this made the woman block Trokon Julius. The man became more outraged by this and called her from an unknown number, and started abusing her. He even blackmailed her, following which he started telling her that she did not want to date him because he was black and constantly abused her for the same. Trokon Julius also claimed that he is in a relationship and is looking for something casual.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Ladies in Tampa FL. Watch out for Julius (Trokon) Ladies in Tampa FL. Watch out for Julius (Trokon) https://t.co/1hrCYJ0ZGg

The Twitter account, TizzyEnt, which uploaded the video, also showed another clip of a different woman accusing Julius of stalking and harassing her online. The account concluded by alerting women in Tampa about this man.

Seeing the video, social media users were left outraged. One Twitter user commented on the same, calling Julius a "serial killer."

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned and angry after video of Tampa resident Trokon Julius goes viral

After Twitter account TizzyEnt shared the video, warning Tampa women to be careful of the man, many recalled similar experiences of their own.

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as a Tampa resident assaulted a woman in the gym. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Williams has not responded to the outrage or shared his version of the story.

Poll : 0 votes