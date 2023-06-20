“This is sick. It should have never happened”: Pit Bull gets mortally wounded after Central Park dog walker stabs him, leaving netizens outraged

On Saturday, June 17, a rescued dog, Eli, was stabbed to death while on a walk in Central Park, New York City. 14-year-old Eli was on a walk with Sadie, a 17-year-old miniature pinscher, when another man walking three unleashed Pit Bull mixes got into an argument with Eli's owners. The argument ended with the man siccing his canines on Eli's owner and mortally stabbing Eli.

Following the altercation, Eli had to be put down due to internal injuries, a tumor, and the thousands of dollars needed for attempted recovery. Netizens were enraged by the stabber's actions. Under CBS New York's report of the incident on Youtube, internet users called out the assailant's negligence and overall behavior, which led to the sickening incident.

In an exclusive interview with New York Post, Eli's owner, Brian, revealed to have formerly known the assailant. According to Brian, the same man used to walk his three mini bullies around the park. Trouble started when Brian scolded the man for letting one of his unleashed mini-bullies snap at Brian's 17-year-old pinscher, Sadie.

“I was trying to correct him and say it’s not OK, your dog just tried to bite my dog,” he told New York Post.

“We just had words, like, regular, stupid guy words,” he added.

The supposedly normal argument escalated quickly when the man unleashed his canines and ordered them to attack Brian. Brian's wife, Melanie, picked up the pinscher while the man tried to punch Brian. When Brian successfully kicked away one of the attacking mutts, the man took out a switchblade and stabbed Eli, who was being viciously attacked by the assailant's three mini-bullies.

"My dog never stood up again," Brian told New York Post.

Eli, the Pit Bull German Shephard mix, and Sadie, the miniature pinscher, were leashed when the attack took place.

Netizens left enraged; Calls for the euthanization of the dog murderer

Netizens were left horrified at the incident. Under CBS New York's report on Youtube, internet users fiercely stated that the fault lay with the owner of the canines.

Calls for euthanizing the assailant were made loud and clear as netizens expressed their fury at the tragic murder of the pup. A few users also stated the importance of muzzling and leashing canines while out in public.

Many expressed their sorrow at what the owners had to experience and gave their condolences to the deceased 14-year-old pup. Meanwhile, some people commented about the current state of New York City, saying that this is another reason to carry concealed firearms.

Eyewitness video reveals aftermath of brutal pooch stabbing

Footage shot at the scene by an eyewitness showcased the incident's aftermath. Brian could be heard yelling, "You killed my dog, you piece of s**t," while the assailant simply trods off with his three Pit Bulls, one leashed and two unleashed.

An anonymous witness told ABC7NY that he was still "shaking" from the aftereffects of the horrific incident.

"There was a dog on the ground that seemed dead. A lot of Blood. There was a guy who was trying to do something to the dog and three other dogs without leashed, three pit bulls without leashes around him," the eyewitness stated.

The witness revealed that he saw a distraught man yelling at the assailant, "You killed my dog," and "You started it."

