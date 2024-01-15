How did Jo-El Sonnier die? Cause of death explored as Grammy winning Cajun singer dies aged 77  

Jo-El Sonnier, renowned for his contributions to Cajun music, passed away following a cardiac arrest on January 13, 2024. The singer was on tour in the Llano, Texas and had performed at the Llano Country Opry just before his death. The announcement of his death was made by his music promoter Tracy Pitcox, who stated in a long message on her official Facebook page:

"Jo-El Sonnier had just completed an incredible show at the Llano Country Opry in Llano, Texas. He had entertained over an hour and ended with his signature ‘Tear Stained Letter’. He received a standing ovation and I asked him to do ‘Jambalaya’ as an encore. He performed a rousing rendition of that classic."

The promoter continued:

"Jo-El mentioned that he needed to rest for just a few minutes before signing autographs. Unfortunately, he suffered cardiac arrest and was air flighted to Austin where he was pronounced deceased. It is never easy to lose a legend, but he truly spent his final day doing what he loved-entertaining his fans with his loving wife Bobbye by his side.”

The 77-year-old singer is survived by his wife, Bobbye, and had a career that spanned several decades, from the late 1960s to the present year. He also made appearances in film and TV during his illustrious career.

More on Jo-El Sonnier and his death

Jo-El Sonnier's cause of death was reported as a cardiac arrest, according to the announcement. A cardiac arrest, or heart attack in common parlance, is defined by John Hopkins Medicine as:

"Cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest, is when the heart stops beating suddenly. The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled or die if not treated immediately."

Cardiac arrest or other heart disease are among the most common causes of death for elderly people, oarticularly those above 70 years old, in the US. This is followed by cancer and then the Covid-19 virus as of now.

Jo-El Sonnier began experiencing chart success in the mid 70s, with his single I've Been Around Enough to Know, released in 1975, peaking at number 78 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs singles chart.

His career reached its peak in terms of single single success with the song No More One More Time, which was released as part of the album, Come On Joe. The 1988 single charted at number 2 on the now-defunct Canadian single chart RPM.

Jo-El Sonnier achieved his first major album breakthrough with his album, Come On Joe, which was released in 1987. The album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart.

The singer had his next major success with the album, Have a Little Faith, which was released in 1990. The album peaked at number 45 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart.

Jo-El Sonnier received the Best Regional Roots Music Album award at the 2015 Grammy Awards for his 2013 album The Legacy. Additionally, the singer was nominated for the Top New Male Vocalist award at the 1988 Academy of Country Music Awards.