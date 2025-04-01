"The silence is very loud" — Melanie King claims America Ferrera allegedly deleted post supporting Blake Lively amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

YouTuber Melanie King recently claimed that Blake Lively’s Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-star America Ferrera allegedly deleted a post supporting Lively from her Instagram amid the latter's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. In an X video uploaded on April 1, King said:

“Well, it looks like another one of Blake Lively's friends have called back her support of her.. That is regarding America Ferrera..”

King then read out a particular post from Amber Tamblyn’s Instagram, who was Lively and Ferrera’s co-star in the movie. She continued:

“So, if you see her Instagram.. She posted this on November 10th.... And now March 5th, she's posted again. She had the same thing posted as Amber did on her timeline. But now it looks like that has all but disappeared…”

She then added:

“Why would she remove this from her timeline if Blake is telling the truth? I think America is realizing Blake is a fake... It's just the silence is very loud with the people who are not supporting her…”

Blake Lively's Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars supported her amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

In the same video, talking about the people who didn’t support Blake Lively but were supposedly her close friends, Melanie King said:

“We didn't hear anything from Gigi Hadid and we didn't hear anything from Taylor Swift, which was supposed to be like her best friends. Don't you find that really surprising..!”

She then went on to read Amber Tamblin’s Instagram post from December 23, which was uploaded in support of Lively and her lawsuit against Baldoni. The post read:

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation."

It continued:

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice."

Tamblyn further wrote in the post that the most upsetting part for them was the alleged exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety.

Meanwhile, these weren’t the only ones who showed support to Lively. As reported by BBC on December 23, Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, voiced her support in an Instagram Story. Tagging Blake Lively, she wrote that the actress had been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day they met.

Hoover then provided a link to a story headlined We Can Bury Anyone: Inside A Hollywood Smear Machine from the New York Times. The statement from Ferrara, Bledel, and Tamblyn was also reposted by Hoover, who added that it was inspirational that these women made the decision to not sit down and "be buried."

For context, Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and launching a campaign to "destroy" her reputation in a December 21, 2024, lawsuit. However, Baldoni's legal team refuted all the accusations, calling them "categorically false."

Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni's production firm that created It Ends With Us, was also named as a defendant in the complaint. Additionally, Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath and Baldoni were accused of "repeated s*xual harassment and other disturbing behavior" in the court document.

The filing claimed that other female members of the cast and crew also voiced their disapproval of their behavior. It further stated that in January, Blake Lively, Baldoni, and other individuals working on the movie attended a meeting to discuss "the hostile work environment" on set.

According to the filing, Blake Lively was accompanied to the meeting by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

The legal battle is still ongoing, and no conclusion has been reached yet.

