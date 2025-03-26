What did Gigi Hadid say about It Ends With Us? Zack Peter alleges she is Blake Lively's next "famous friend" to get deposed in Justin Baldoni drama

American podcaster Zack Peter alleged that Gigi Hadid is Blake Lively's next "famous friend" to get deposed in the Justin Baldoni drama. His claims are based on Gigi's remarks on the It Ends With Us Movie, made before its release during the premiere of Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine

On March 26, 2025, Zack Peter shared his speculation on X about Hadid's involvement in the ongoing legal proceedings between Blake Lively and Justin Balodni.

"Is Gigi Hadid the latest of Blake Lively's famous friends that may get deposed in the Justin Baldoni legal saga?" Peter asked in the video clip.

According to him, "Gigi accidentally" made a "confession" that made it look like "she had a role in it" and, therefore, might get deposed during upcoming legal proceedings.

Peter then revisited an incident from July 22, 2024, when Gigi Hadid attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere with Blake Lively at the Lincoln Center in New York. According to a July 23, 2024, E! News report, when Lively was asked about her then-upcoming film It Ends With Us, set to release in "three weeks", she said it was "actually so good".

At this point, Gigi Hadid joked she wasn't obligated to praise the movie and shared her review:

"Yeah, it's so good. I'll say… I'll be the review. It's amazing”, Gigi Hadid said

Lively then clarified that Hadid had already seen the movie "a few weeks ago," hinting at a private screening.

In his explanation, Peter further claimed that Gigi Hadid, along with rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper, were present at an advanced screening of It Ends With Us at Lively’s New York penthouse. Allegedly, this was an early cut of the film that Lively had taken from Baldoni and was still editing.

This private screening allowed Lively's “famous friends” to watch the movie and provide feedback before its official release. This, Peter suggested, is why Cooper received a ‘thank-you’ in the film's end credits.

"She had this advanced screening at her penthouse with a bunch of famous friends, and they all got to see the early cut and weigh in on it. And that is why Bradley Cooper was thanked by Blake Lively in the It Ends With Us end credits," Peter stated.

Zack Peter explains why Gigi Hadid and other "famous friends" of Blake Lively could get deposed in the Justin Baldoni drama

In the March 26, 2025, clip shared on X, pop culture commentator Zack Peter also shared insights on how several Hollywood A-listers might become involved in the ongoing Justin Baldoni- Blake Lively legal drama. These celebrities had watched Lively's private pre-screening of the movie.

"So we got Bradley Cooper. We got Gigi Hadid. We have Hugh Jackman. We have Taylor Swift — all of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' friends seem to be dragged into this", Peter remarked.

Peter then suggested that Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, may use these high-profile connections to build a case from a fresh angle. Freedman is reportedly prepared to dig deeper into the involvement of Lively's inner circle to uncover any relevant information for the ongoing lawsuit.

"You better believe Bryan Freedman is gonna come at this. He's gonna come at it hard to figure out what involvement all these people had. As soon as we get the judge to dismiss all of these pending motions and move forward in discovery, things are gonna get juicy", Peter noted.

Peter also mentioned that, as per reports, all depositions are scheduled to be completed by August 14, 2025, assuming the legal timeline remains unchanged.

As per ABC News reports dated March 21, the castmates of It Ends With Us, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, have been embroiled in a heated legal battle since December 2024. Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of alleged sexual harassment, and Baldoni countersued Lively with a $400 million lawsuit for defamation.

With both sides standing firm, the upcoming court appearance on March 9, 2026, before Judge Lewis Liman, is expected to be a pivotal moment.

