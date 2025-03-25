"The whole thing is crazy" — Joe Rogan claims Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were trying to "take over the movie" in the Justin Baldoni legal drama

Joe Rogan spoke about the legal drama involving Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on March 23, 2025. During the episode, Rogan claimed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were trying to "take over the movie" (It Ends With Us).

"They were trying to take over the movie and the whole franchise. The whole thing is crazy," Rogan said.

On March 25, 2025, an X user, Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS, shared a clip from Rogan's podcast, where the host discussed details surrounding the lawsuit involving Lively, Reynolds, and Baldoni.

In the clip, Rogan and his co-host, Brendan Schaub, weighed in on how the case had seemingly backfired on the celebrity couple.

"Yeah, they’re f**ked up. Ryan’s trying to get out of it now — he’s trying to get out of the lawsuit — but you’re (Reynolds) a key part of this," Rogan said.

Rogan also speculated that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had an ulterior motive behind their lawsuit. He suggested that the couple wanted ownership rights of the Colleen Hoover film franchise, which currently belonged to Wayfarer Productions under Justin Baldoni.

In another segment of the discussion, Rogan accused Blake Lively of fabricating an incident in which she alleged Baldoni entered her trailer while she was breastfeeding. He pointed to text exchanges that reportedly showed Lively had invited Baldoni inside.

"How about she told him to come into the dressing room while she was breastfeeding? And part of the complaint was that he came into the dressing room while she was breastfeeding. Like — you literally have the text exchange back and forth," the podcast host added.

Additionally, Rogan praised Baldoni for sharing what he called the "receipts" that contradicted Lively’s claims.

"They just never thought anybody was going to come out with the receipts," he remarked

Co-host Schaub also noted how rare it was for someone to challenge A-list celebrities so openly.

"No one's ever done it because everyone is usually scared. Because Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are A-list celebrities," he remarked.

Justin Baldoni sues publicist Stephanie Jones for allegedly leaking private text messages to Blake Lively

"The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening - Image via Getty

As reported by the Independent on March 23, 2025, Justin Baldoni has recently filed another lawsuit against his ex-publicist, Stephanie Jones. In his lawsuit, he accused her of leaking private text messages that intensified his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s legal team alleged that Jones violated client confidentiality by disclosing sensitive communications. However, there is no official confirmation to verify these claims.

As per the media outlet, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, stated that Jones's actions set off a chain of events that severely damaged his reputation.

"It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held," Freedman said

Freedman further alleged that Jones was “no stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients." He accused her of deliberately sharing the messages with Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, immediately after being dismissed from Baldoni’s production company for "wrongful behavior."

"Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behavior," Freedman added.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Jones has denied the allegations and has countersued Justin Baldoni for breach of contract. She asserted that her dismissal was unjustly linked to the smear campaign accusations against Lively.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently embroiled in an escalating legal battle against Justin Baldoni. This latest lawsuit is the sixth one tied to their case.

