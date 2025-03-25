Fan claims Blake Lively followed her and filmed the license plate on her car after they spent the night at the same hotel

A fan accused Blake Lively of following her to her car and allegedly filming her license plate after she was reportedly caught filming the actress. In an interview with the Daily Mail, published on Monday, March 24, 2025, a Houston local named Kaitlyn Cooper recalled her March 8 stay at The Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas.

Blake Lively was reportedly at the same hotel after a promotion event for her new movie with Anna Kendrick, Another Simple Favor at the SXSW film festival in Austin. She was reportedly there to visit Joanna Gaines, who owns the hotel, but with the chatter of a "VIP" in the vicinity, Cooper reportedly filmed when she saw Lively so she could show it to her friends.

However, she told the Daily Mail that the It Ends With Us actress "spotted" her filming and she recalled the run-in with Lively the following morning as "paranoid behavior." Lively allegedly filmed the plate number of her car.

"It's very paranoid behavior. [I think they were] looking out to see if I would post the video of her," Cooper said.

Fan recalls being "confused" by Blake Lively's behavior after the actress allegedly filmed her license plate

In the Daily Mail interview, Kaitlyn Cooper claimed that she was confused after seeing Blake Lively at Joanna Gaines' hotel in Waco. She expected their encounter to end there but claimed Lively followed her to her car the next morning.

"We were loaded up our car and I heard [someone say], 'Hi,' and it was a woman's voice. I looked up and see [Lively]. She's got her phone up [like she's recording me]. Out of instinct, I just said, 'Hi,' back, because what do you say?"

Cooper also recalled to the Daily Mail how the actress allegedly circled her car while filming using her phone. At one point, she claimed that Blake Lively aimed the camera "towards her license plate," and that she felt "disturbed" by the incident. She further said that the whole thing caught her off guard, adding what happened next:

"She then handed her phone off to her security guy and he did another lap around the passenger side and then they both went back in [the hotel]. We were just confused about what was happening."

Cooper was reportedly shaken from her encounter with Blake Lively and decided to share details of what allegedly happened in videos shared to her Instagram Story. However, she claimed that a few "strange" accounts started viewing her posts, including a woman she claimed was part of Lively's team and one hotel employee.

Per Page Six, the Daily Mail corroborated Cooper's narrative after viewing screenshots of the Instagram accounts that allegedly viewed her video.

Blake Lively is currently in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni after she accused him of s*xual harassment on the set of their movie. Baldoni countersued her for defamation and their trial is set for March 2026.

