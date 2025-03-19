Ryan Reynolds' lawyers argue his opinion about Justin Baldoni allegedly being a predator is protected speech in new court documents

Ryan Reynolds took action amidst his and his wife, Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Reynolds filed a motion via his attorney to dismiss Baldoni's legal claims against him, citing that the latter can't sue him over his "hurt feelings" because Reynolds called him a "predator."

In the motion to dismiss, per Variety, the Deadpool & Wolverine star's lawyers argued:

"[The] allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr. Baldoni's behavior is reflective of a 'predator...' [T]he law establishes that calling someone a 'predator' amounts to constitutionally protected opinion... While Mr. Baldoni 'may not appreciate being called' a predator, those hurt feelings do not give rise to legal claims."

The motion to dismiss comes after Justin Baldoni countersued Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, following her accusations that Baldoni s*xually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us. In his lawsuit, Baldoni alleged that the couple were trying to destroy his reputation and career by making false allegations.

Baldoni also accused Reynolds of calling him a "s*xual predator" and for putting pressure on WME, his agency, to drop him as their client.

Ryan Reynolds' attorney stands by the actor's "predator" comment, citing Justin Baldoni's previous comments

Among the other things that Ryan Reynold's lawyers argued in the latest motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's case against the Deadpool actor is that the "predator" comment is "substantially true." The motion mentioned that Reynolds has the First Amendment right to hold Baldoni, or any man for that matter, who he believes s*xually harassed his wife in "deep disdain."

His lawyers also called out the It Ends With Us actor and director for attempting to shame Ryan Reynolds when his client is only trying to be the "kind of man who is 'confident enough to listen' to the woman in his life" and for standing with her.

Moreover, Ryan Reynolds' attorney stood by the "predator" comment by his client in the motion, citing that Baldoni himself admitted to "crossing boundaries" with women.

The motion states that Justin Baldoni confessed during his podcast appearances that he crossed some boundaries during his younger days due to his p*rnography addiction. Although the said podcast appearances weren't specified, Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni detailed a conversation where the actor alluded that he didn't "always ask for consent" from women.

The documents, per US Magazine, described a car ride with Lively, her assistant, and her driver, where Baldoni reportedly claimed that he was s*xually abused by an ex-girlfriend, before saying:

"Did I always ask for consent? No. Did I always listen when they said no? No."

Blake Lively further claimed in the lawsuit that when Baldoni exited the car after his remarks, her driver "remarked that he did not want Ms. Lively to be alone with Mr. Baldoni going forward."

In the latest motion, Ryan Reynolds' attorney also called out the irony of Baldoni creating an entire brand, including his books and podcast, about his confessions of repeatedly mistreating women, only to sue his client for "simply pointing out in private what Mr. Baldoni has bragged about in public."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial is scheduled for March 2026.

