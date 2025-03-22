When did Blake Lively last attend the Met Gala? Actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds to skip 2025's event

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly expected to skip the 2025 Met Gala, scheduled for May 5. According to reports from People Magazine and TMZ, the couple decided to opt out of the fashion charity event months before their legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Blake Lively's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2022, where she and Reynolds were co-chairs with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. An exclusive source confirmed to People's Magazine about the couple's decision to forgo the event this year, saying:

"Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The theme for this year's Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a focus on "suiting and menswear" and the dress code is "Tailored for You." According to Vogue, the theme is inspired by Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity and will "explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy."

Ad

This year's co-chairs include Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour, with Lebron James as honorary co-chair.

Ad

Exploring Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala look

The 2022 Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City on May 2. This Met Gala marked Blake Lively's 10th appearance at the fashion charity event, with Lively and Ryan Reynolds acting as co-chairs.

The theme for that year's Met Gala was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and the dress code was "Gilded Glamour," with attendees asked to "embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York."

Ad

According to Harper's Bazaar, Lively's look for the night was a tribute to New York City. The Gossip Girl alum wore an Atelier Versace rose gold gown inspired by Manhattan's architecture and paid homage to the Empire State Building.

The gown also had a huge bow to the side, which Blake Lively untied halfway up the steps to reveal a long blue train, whose design was reportedly inspired by the Grand Central Station's constellation decor. Lively also switched her rose gold gloves for blue ones that matched her train.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People Magazine, Blake Lively revealed in a soundbite during the gala's livestream that the colors of her gown symbolized the patina that copper underwent over time, as a nod to the Statue of Liberty.

"Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and the classic buildings," she added.

In other news, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are embroiled in a legal battle against Lively's It Ends With Us co-start and director, Justin Baldoni. The controversy unfolded after Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against her in a complaint filed to the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Ad

Following this, Blake Lively sued Bladoni and his PR team for "unspecified damages." On January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

The lawsuit claimed the A-list couple tried to steal Baldoni's movie from him as the "most powerful stars in the world", and when that allegedly failed, they "turned their fury on their chosen scapegoat." The case is ongoing at the time of this article, with the trial set for March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback