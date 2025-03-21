Is Ryan Reynolds' MNTN Inc. going public? Zack Peter claims Blake Lively's motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit is a "delay tactic" for the deal

Podcaster Zack Peter shared a video on his official X account on March 21, 2025, referring to Blake Lively's motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400 million case against her. The actress approached the Southern District of New York on Thursday claiming that Baldoni couldn't file a case since she was under the protection of California law, according to Page Six.

The podcaster addressed Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' alleged intention since the latter had also filed to dismiss the case on March 18, 2025. The Deadpool star claimed that he and his wife were trying to avoid any kind of legal trouble for now.

“They want the judge to dismiss Baldoni’s lawsuit against them, like saying, ‘Hey judge, we don’t deserve to be sued. Can you please just like get him away from us?'," Peter said in his video.

It is worth noting that Ryan Reynolds had already created headlines a few days ago. The television advertising platform MNTN, where the actor serves as a Chief Creative Officer, filed for an initial public offering, (IPO) on February 28, 2025. MNTN is going public as it aims to list the shares on the New York Stock Exchange through the filing, as per Reuters.

Zack Peter seemingly hinted that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed the motion to dismiss as a “delay tactic” since MNTN is set to crack a great deal. He addressed the same by saying that the reason they probably didn't want to move into discovery was because it might "get very messy."

“Blake and Ryan are filing a motion to stay discovery, meaning they don’t want to move into discovery just until the judge decides on all of their motions to dismiss. Long story short, it’s a delay tactic. It seems like they don’t want to move into discovery, probably because discovery is going to get very messy,” the podcaster noted.

Zack Peter also spoke about MNTN’s initial public offering, stating that it is a “lucrative deal." He added that no one would like to risk losing such deals by letting sensitive details come out in front of the public.

Blake Lively explains the reasons why Justin Baldoni cannot sue her

Justin Baldoni’s original lawsuit was filed in January 2025 and apart from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the legal documents also featured Taylor Swift’s name. Baldoni alleged in the documents that Blake reportedly took advantage of Swift to have full control when It Ends with Us was in production.

According to the New York Post, Blake’s legal team described Justin’s lawsuit as a “profound abuse of the legal process." They added that the law does not allow Baldoni to use the legal system to fight back against Lively, who sued him in December 2024. Blake Lively also dismissed the allegations of committing any kind of extortion against Justin.

Ryan Reynolds also made a similar request to dismiss the case against his wife by filing a motion. In the motion, his attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson claimed that their client would never defame Justin since he reportedly considers Baldoni a “predator.”

The lawyers said in a statement to the New York Post that calling someone a “predator” cannot be considered defamation unless it can be proved that Ryan Reynolds did not believe it to be true.

“Mr. Reynolds’ wife has accused Mr. Baldoni – privately and in multiple complaints – of s*xual harassment and retaliation, and as pointed out by Mr. Reynolds’ motion, Mr. Baldoni has also openly spoken about his past of mistreating women and pushing the boundaries of consent,” the statement added.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle began in December 2024 when the actress accused Baldoni of displaying unprofessional behavior while shooting It Ends with Us. The duo’s case is scheduled to go for trial in March 2026.

