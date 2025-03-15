"Looks like Taylor Swift's texts WILL be protected"— Zack Peter comments on Blake Lively's protective order amid legal skirmish with Justin Baldoni

Podcast host Zack Peter uploaded a video on X on March 14, 2025, commenting on Blake Lively's protective order against Justin Baldoni. Peter discussed whether or not Taylor Swift will be protected in Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star since the singer and the actress are friends.

Ad

In the video, Peter noted that Blake Lively was "fighting to have a protective order" put in place for the attorney's eyes. He said that this was to "protect items that may come up in discovery," highlighting the messages Lively exchanged with Taylor Swift. He added that the Love Story singer wasn't the only "high-profile celeb that's part of this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“Looks like Taylor Swift's texts WILL be protected,” he said.

Zack Peter's video was uploaded one day after a modified version of Blake Lively's protection order was approved by Judge Lewis J. Liman on March 13, 2025. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, filed the protection order earlier this month to prevent sensitive material from going public.

Zack Peter explained Blake Lively's protective order

During the same X video, as he explained the situation, Zack Peter spoke about the relevant and irrelevant text messages shared between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

Ad

“Let's say [the attorney] finds something where Taylor Swift is like, yeah, we need to get that composer for it ends with us fired. That's relevant, but if he finds her booty call text messages, that is not relevant…” the internet personality said.

He added that the information would potentially "be filed under attorneys eyes only," claiming that it won't be brought up in trial as it is considered confidential information. He said that it would be considered information that could "harm Taylor Swift and her reputation."

Ad

He went on to say that if there was something that was specific to the singer, the film or "specific to damages about Justin Baldoni," it would be considered relevant and brought up in discovery.

“There's some emails or text messages or Taylor Swift and the composer, that would be considered relevant and could be drug up in discovery…” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Concluding the video, Peter said that the text messages will be protected with "the attorney's eyes only protection," stating that people won't "be getting any Taylor Swift b*oty call text messages."

The video was released following the authorization of a modified version of the protection order that Lively and Reynolds submitted on Thursday. The US District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman said that both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's parties will be covered by the terms of the couple's (Reynolds and Lively) initial file. This was "granted in part and denied in part."

Ad

As per E! News, according to the court order, the injunction was granted with "certain other modified language" and a partial "attorney's eyes only." The publication added that the categories protected by "attorney's eyes only" include trade secrets, confidential business plans, and other things unrelated to the legal proceedings between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

According to the signed court order, additional information in the "attorney's eyes only" clause includes any security precautions taken by either party and medical records. It also includes anything deemed "highly personal and intimate information" about either party, aside from that which is "directly relevant" to the case.

Ad

The order also restricts the publication of court documents that are considered confidential. Litman explained that the case involves "an appropriately tailored confidentiality order" that applies to everyone involved in the case.

Certain materials in the case will be designated as “Confidential” or “Attorneys’ Eyes Only” by the parties involved if the information “is highly likely to cause a significant competitive, business, commercial, financial, or privacy injury” if it were made public.

Ad

After the news, neither Blake Lively nor Ryan Reynolds said anything about the whole thing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback