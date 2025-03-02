Zack Peter calls out fellow podcaster Nick Viall for saying people will be "embarassed" when Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case goes to trial

Podcaster Zack Peter has called out Nick Viall for claiming that everyone would be embarrassed if Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit goes to trial. Zack said in a video shared through his official account on X on March 1, 2025, that no one has supported Viall for "doubling down" on his support of Blake Lively.

Zack said that as per Nick, the majority of his content creators are individuals who are not known by anyone. Peter then started addressing Viall by saying:

"He's so arrogant and confident and what he thinks he knows reading headlines when he has like 15 people on the podcast that can actually do the research for him. And yet none of them know how to get through a single court document."

Zack claimed that the "unknown" content creators are well aware of how to check the legal documents, access them, and read them at the same time.

Peter shared his opinion on Blake and Justin's ongoing legal issue based on the legal experts who appear on his show and said:

"We are able to come to a conclusion that Justin Baldoni seems to have a stronger case. And it's not because we don't wanna believe women, it's not because we are anti-feminists. We actually happen to champion women and that's why we think what Blake Lively is doing is actually making mockery of things."

Zack advised Nick to continue running the #BlakeLivesMatter movement. Zack then recalled Nick's time on the popular show The Bachelor, questioning if anyone liked him at all. He further stated:

"At this point, maybe you can read some court documents and like brief up, use one of your 15 podcast co-hosts to maybe do a little more research, look at both sides of the coin and try to come to an original opinion."

Nick Viall had previously spoken up on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal issue

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing the actor and director of displaying unprofessional behavior during the production of their film It Ends With Us.

While several celebrities have responded to the legal drama until now, Nick Viall also spoke up on the same when he appeared for an interview with Bustle magazine in January 2025.

Nick recalled that he had once interviewed Justin Baldoni a few years ago, following which Viall felt like the latter was not the person he was trying to be in front of everyone.

"When the story broke that the entire cast and author of the book [the movie is based on] had clearly distanced themselves from him, I wasn't that surprised. However, I was surprised how quickly the internet seemed to start trying to find reasons to discredit Blake by bringing up old interviews and past alleged mistakes."

Nick Viall mentioned that it is now easy for anyone to share the opinions of another person instead of speaking something on their own. Viall said that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal issue was also facing the same problem and added:

"When I shared my opinion on this topic, I didn't see it was speaking out as much; it was me sharing my opinion and challenging my audience to ask themselves different questions."

As per an order given by Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 27, 2025, Blake and Justin's case will go to trial on March 9 next year.

