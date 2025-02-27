What did Candace Owens say about Blake Lively's Protective Order request? Actress mentions podcaster in new legal letter amid Justin Baldoni drama

Candace Owens is trending online after she was mentioned in a legal letter related to Blake Lively's protective order request made on February 20, 2025. The letter addressed the allegations against the actress since she filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year.

Ad

Notably, Candace Owens responded to the protective order a day after it was filed in a post shared through her account on X. Owens seemingly made fun of it by writing:

"Late last night while we all slept, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed a protective order…. The guilty-as-sin couple is asking a judge to "protect" from the public, some "confidential" documents and names gathered in the discovery process [laughing emojis]."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The legal letter, which was sent to Judge Lewis J. Liman on Tuesday, February 25, was in response to another letter by Baldoni's legal team after Lively filed a protective order request. According to Variety, Baldoni's attorneys were ready to accept the normal protective order except for the level of secrecy requested by Lively to seemingly hide the evidence.

The letter by Blake's legal team expressed concern about the claims being made by online personalities since it can impact the media coverage of the legal matter, bringing more problems for Lively. Links to the posts shared by Candace Owens and Perez Hilton were also added as the letter reads:

Ad

"Presumably, the Wayfarer Parties have requested the entry of such an order because they intend to take advantage of its provisions. Certain online content creators who frequently parrot the Wayfarer Parties' line – at least one of whom just so happens to be a client of Wayfarer's counsel, Bryan Freedman – have used similar misleading accusations."

Ad

Candace Owens had previously commented on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal matter

Ad

For the unversed, Justin was sued by Blake on December 20, 2024, accusing the former of displaying unprofessional behavior when they worked together on It Ends With Us. The film was released last year and apart from playing one of the leads, Baldoni also served as its director.

While the legal issue continued witnessing new developments, Candace Owens addressed the same while appearing on her podcast on January 8, 2025. According to The News International, Owens was spotted seemingly targeting Blake Lively as she said that the Café Society star was "not a good person" and added:

Ad

"Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person. She's a modern feminist."

Ad

Candace Owens also claimed that she was once told by her editor at Glamour magazine, whose identity was not revealed, that Blake Lively was one of the most difficult individuals she had reportedly worked with over the years. While speaking on the legal matter, Owens claimed that Justin would emerge as the winner and criticized Blake for portraying herself as a victim.

Blake has already filed an amended lawsuit earlier this month, which allegedly features additional evidence of her claims alongside the details shared by unidentified victims who are refusing to support Blake's allegations and women who approached Blake about their fear to come forward and speak up, as per People magazine. Lively and Baldoni's trial is scheduled for March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback