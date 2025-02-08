Who is Isabela Ferrer? It Ends With Us actress' text to Justin Baldoni reportedly used as evidence in case against Blake Lively

Amid Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal dispute with Blake Lively, Baldoni's lawsuit reportedly submitted an alleged message from It Ends With Us actress Isabela Ferrer to support his on-set behavior.

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed an 80-page lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and running a social media campaign to ruin her reputation. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. Baldoni accused them of defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

According to an exclusive report by In Touch, Baldoni quoted Isabela Ferrer's message from July 11, 2023, to support his assertion that the co-stars didn't have any issue with Baldoni until Lively got involved.

Isabela Ferrer, a 24-year-old Carnegie Mellon graduate, made her film debut alongside Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in It Ends With Us. Although she was born and raised in New York City, the actress spent a lot of time with her mother in the countryside of Northern Ireland. Before It Ends With Us, Ferrer worked on the short film Fire Burning (2024) and the Paramount+ series Astrology Girl (2024).

Ferrer's alleged text message to Baldoni read:

"Just got my film developed from when we were shooting so here’s this sweet pic! I also have to say thank you SO much for an incredible experience on my first film. I still can’t shake the feeling of it all because it truly was life changing for me."

It continued:

“You are such a wonderful, smart and sincere director and you created such a comfortable, safe space for me to feel like I could fully step into this role. I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming environment. It will stay with me for the rest of my life!!! See you soon, whether in the fall or later, & hope you’re doing well.”

Justin Baldoni allegedly replied to the actress, writing:

“You were such a joy and pleasure to work with. Your openness, your raw talent, your kindness, and your excitement made me fall in love with directing again.”

He also claimed that Isabela Ferrer had "a big career" ahead.

"She greeted me with the warmest hug ever"— When Isabela Ferrer opened up about her experience working with Blake Lively

"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - Source: Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE at the August 6 premiere of It Ends With Us, Isabela Ferrer spoke candidly about her experience sharing the screen with Blake Lively. Recalling her first meeting with Lively, Ferrer said:

"This is the most beautiful woman I think I've ever seen in my whole life. Then she greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship.”

She also described the Gossip Girl alumni as an "angel" and raved about how well she was able to "connect" with her while sharing a role in the film.

In the interview, Ferrer also praised Lively for being able to manage "four children with the businesses that she has and [her] career as an actor and a producer and everything else.” Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have four children—James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

“I mean, she is Wonder Woman. I don't know how she does it. It's crazy,” she added.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer comments on Isabela Ferrer's on-set relationship with the It Ends With Us director

Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards - Source: Getty

In Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, he accused Lively of turning the cast of It Ends With Us against him. The amended lawsuit claimed that Blake Lively had him removed from the film's posters before the premiere.

Following this, Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Colleen Hoover unfollowed him on social media. Baldoni's lawsuit alleged:

“The other cast members also unfollowed [Justin], creating the false impression that [Justin] had done something wrong. On information and belief, [Blake] induced the other cast members to shun [Justin, in an early attempt to give fans the impression that [Justin] had committed an egregious sin, something so egregious that no one wanted to even take photos with him or have him around.”

Baldoni's attorney commented on his client's relationship with Isabela, stating:

“Tellingly, [Isabela] worked with [Justin] when [Blake] was not on the set; it was not until [Isabela] spent substantial time with [Blake] during film promotions that [Isabela] felt compelled to shun [Justin] in repudiation of her warm words.”

As of now, Isabela Ferrer has not commented on the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

