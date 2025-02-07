"My two worlds colliding" - Fans caught off guard by Timothée Chalamet interviewing Kendrick Lamar ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of his headlining performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, rapper Kendrick Lamar will feature in an interview with Timothée Chalamet. NFL shared a video through their X account, announcing the news, adding it would drop on Friday, February 7, 2025.

While the video does not specify where the interview will release, Chalamet is seen expressing his excitement about Lamar's performance for his show. He asks if there will be any special performer, and remarks that he has been given no early access to the list of songs Lamar will sing despite their interview.

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react.

"My two worlds colliding," one user said.

Fans continued to express their anticipation for the interview.

"Can't wait to see how these two legends vibe together on the big stage," one wrote.

"Timothee and Kendrick…a sentence I’d never thought I’d see…two of my faves…coming together because of football," a user commented.

Fans continued to gush over the unexpected collab.

"I'd watch them just chilling and talking for hours. I like both their vibes," one noted.

"Grammy winner with soon to be academy award winner," another remarked.

"Target audience reached," a fan added.

Kendrick Lamar ahead of Super Bowl halftime show: Details explored

In the clip released by NFL, Timothée Chalamet expresses his excitement for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, stating:

"Though I get to do this interview, I've been given no early access, you know? No top shelf secrets. I'm excited to see if he brings anyone out, and I'm excited to see the vibe in New Orleans."

The A Complete Unknown actor also reveals he had never been to the Louisiana city.

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar also attended the official press conference presented by Apple Music, the sponsor of the halftime show. The event featured ASL interpreters, who would be working, and a procession of artists, who would perform at pregame events. As per Stereogum, they include Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Jon Batiste.

The Compton-born rapper then interviewed with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis, where he discussed being authentic and "being present in the moment," noting that it helped him become the artist he was today. He even expressed his pride in being able to represent hip-hop culture on the prestigious stage.

As per the outlet, when Ebro questioned Kendrick if he intended to "draw the line," referencing his victory during his rap beef with Drake from last year, the musician replied:

"My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport."

The rapper continued to elaborate that though music could be collaborative, he loved it when "artists grit their teeth."

Last weekend, Kendrick celebrated winning five Grammys for his Drake diss track Not Like Us. He walked away with a nod forBest Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Timothée Chalamet is set to star in Marty Supreme, an upcoming sports drama film centered around the table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film stars another star rapper, Tyler, The Creator.

Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025. It will broadcast live on Fox and be available to stream on NFL and Tubi's respective apps.

