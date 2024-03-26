The Bachelor season 28 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

Now that The Bachelor season 28 has wrapped up, fans finally know who Joey Graziadei's choice is. In the previous episode, Rachel Nance was eliminated after an emotional conversation with this season's lead, Joey. His two potential love interests, Daisy Kent and Kelsey A., met Joey's family as he prepared to propose to his dream girl.

Season 28 episode 11 titled Finale and After the Final Rose was released exclusively on ABC on Monday, March 25, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"In this thrilling episode, viewers will finally learn the fate of the eligible bachelor as he navigates the final moments of his journey to find true love. The emotional conclusion of Joey's journey."

What happened in The Bachelor season 28 episode 11?

The Bachelor season 28 episode 11 starts with the final love prospects of this season's lead Joey Graziadei, meeting his family. Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent meet Joey's parents and his sisters after spending a romantic spa day with Joey.

On individual dates, the day ends with an intimate dinner and "The Bachelor" getting more confused by the end of the episode. Joey has previously admitted that he was falling in love with multiple women on the show and he's scared to hurt someone during the process of finding his "one true love."

Throughout episode 11, Daisy contemplates telling Joey that she loves him. However, she does admit that in front of Joey's sister and parents, assuring them she's ready to get engaged.

On the other hand, Kelsey's conversation with the sisters doesn't go well when she appears hesitant to confirm if she is sure of getting engaged. This worries Joey's sisters who inform their brother that he is about to propose someone who isn't ready for marriage.

Joey wanted to discuss this situation with Kelsey A. He says:

“It does get me a little scared. I need to talk to Kelsey more about that answer.”

During their spa date, Kelsey A explains her answer:

“It’s not like a box that I’m trying to check. It’s because it’s you that I’m ready for an engagement, really. You just make me feel so special. I want you to know just how much I love you."

Meanwhile, Daisy confesses her love for The Bachelor season 28 lead, realizing Joey might not choose her. In a confessional interview during episode 11, she tells the cameras:

“I feel like something’s a little bit off. He’s not talking about that potential future with us, and I feel like he’s being measured and careful, honestly. I don't think it's me."

Toward the end of the final episode, Daisy and Kelsey meet Joey on the beach for the final reveal. But before Joey could choose between them, Daisy gets out of the way, The Bachelor contestant reveals that she knew she wasn't getting chosen:

“I know you said you want the best for me. So, I’m going to do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.”

Joey gets emotional and tears up, thanking Daisy for an incredible experience and telling her she is “one-of-a-kind” and “truly special.” His hunt for love concludes after he gets on one knee and proposes to Kelsey A, telling her he loves her. The two love birds are now engaged.

The Bachelor season 28, episode 11 is available on the ABC app and streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.