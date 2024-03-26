The Bachelor: Who did Joey Graziadei get engaged to?

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 25, 2024. During the segment, Joey Graziadei, this season's main cast member picked one of the final two to be the recipient of the final rose.

Although according to the previous Reality Steve spoiler, Joey was set to choose Daisy Kent in the season finale, the cast member chose to self-eliminate in the season finale and Joey got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

During his proposal speech, he admitted to having "a lot of tough decisions" while on the show and said that the final day was "really difficult." However, he said that there was nothing difficult about choosing her.

"You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It's a feeling I've never had before. I know during this time that we've built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you're my light."

Why did Daisy Kent walk away from Joey in The Bachelor season 28?

In the season finale of The Bachelor season 28, Daisy Kent made history by self-eliminating at the final rose ceremony. As part of the final stage, the remaining cast members met with Joey Graziadai's family followed by a final date before Graziadai made his decision.

Ahead of the ceremony, Daisy met up with Kelsey Anderson and asked her how her week went. Kelsey said she had a "good week" and added that meeting Joey's family was "really nice."

"It made me feel really good. They asked me a lot of hard questions. And I gave it my all, I feel like. And then going into our date, the day portion was really quick. It was really fast. But the evening portion, I feel like, I did feel a lot of validation."

Although Kelsey's week was pleasant, the same couldn't be said for the other remaining The Bachelor season 28 contestants. Daisy told Kelsey that something was missing between her and Joey.

While the two rode to the ceremony together, Daisy was the first contestant to talk to Joey. She told him she knew he wasn't her person and emotionally called it quits. The Bachelor season 28 cast member told him that falling in love with him had been fun and told him that while she loved him, she knew he wasn't going to choose her.

Daisy continued by stating that she realized that Joey wasn't her "person" and that she wasn't his.

"And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I'm going to do what's best for me, and I'm going to go."

Earlier in the episode, the female cast member expressed her doubts and concerns about her relationship with Joey. Daisy told the cameras that Joey wasn't talking about a potential future.

"And I feel like he's being, like, measured and careful, honestly...But if I'm being 100 percent honest, I don't think it's me."

She also said that she loved Joey and it hurt that he wasn't sure of her. During a cleansing ceremony, Joey and Daisy were asked about their desires. Joey said at the time that his desire was for him and Daisy to find "true happiness" with or without each other.

Episodes of The Bachelor season 28 are available to stream on Hulu.