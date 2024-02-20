“B*TCH BYE”: The Bachelor fans celebrate Lea’s season 28 elimination 

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, Joey and his suitresses took a trip to Montreal, Canada, where one cast member self-eliminated, and two were sent packing.

The segment began with Joey admitting to struggling with the process and "falling" for multiple women. He noted that it scared him and he found himself holding back in more ways than one.

The segment further saw Joey go on a group date, followed by a one-on-one. By the end of the segment, Jess was sent back home as Joey didn't feel a connection with her. Lexi chose to self-eliminate after a conversation with Joey about their potential future and children. At the rose ceremony, another cast member, Lea was eliminated.

They took to social media to react to Lea's elimination from the show. Given her drama with Maria, they were happy to see her leave. One person, @jimmybutlerr123 wrote on X:

"LEA SEE YOU LATER YOU LITTLE WEASEL B*TCH BYE BYE DONT LET THE DOOR HIT YOU FLAT A** ON THE WAY OUT!!!!"

The Bachelor season 28 fans cheer as Joey sends Lea home

The Bachelor fans celebrate Lea's elimination (Image via Twitter/@jimmybutlerr123)

The Bachelor season 28 episode 6 aired on February 19, 2024. During the segment, Joey and the 10 remaining women made their way to Montreal and several cast members were sent packing.

The segment began with Joey admitting to struggling with dating multiple women at the same time. However, as the episode progressed, it was revealed that he wasn't the only one, as several suitresses felt insecure.

During the group date, the season 28 cast members had to make their own poutine for Joey. Jenn's dish included pineapples, chocolate sauce, and siracha, and the eligible bachelor rated her dish a four out of ten.

Although the dish may not have been the best, it helped the two bond, which made some of the other contestants feel left out. Kelsey A. called it "culty." During the after-party, Joey asked the women how they were feeling and they responded with nods. The first woman the cast member spoke to privately was Kelsey.

She broke down noting that she was struggling to watch him connect with so many other women. The main cast member reassured her and the two shared a kiss. During Joey's conversation with Lexi, she wanted to know when he'd like to get married and have children. The conversation unsettled The Bachelor season 28 cast member who didn't want to wait to have kids. Lexi self-eliminated soon after as she felt that they were on different pages.

Later in the episode, Jess told Joey that she was falling in love with him but unfortunately The Bachelor season 28's Joey didn't feel the same way and sent her packing.

At the rose ceremony, Jesse Palmer announced that only three women were going to get roses that night. This meant that two more cast members were sent home. Katelyn and Lea didn't get a rose and were eliminated from the ABC show.

Fans took to X to celebrate Lea's elimination from the show.

