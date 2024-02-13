The Bachelor season 28: Who went home tonight?

Season 28 episode 4 of The Bachelor which aired on February 12, 2024, saw Joey Graziadei's search for love take a dramatic turn in picturesque Malta. The two-on-one date, set against the Blue Grotto's scenic beauty, focused not just on exploring Malta but confronting the Sydney-Maria issues.

Joey took a methodical approach on the tense two-on-one date, seeking to understand both women's perspectives before making the difficult decision to eliminate Sydney. This highlighted the importance of resolving interpersonal conflicts on the journey to find love.

While the upcoming rose ceremony will air shortly, in The Bachelor season 28 episode 5 on February 13, 2024, Reality Steve, a well-known insider has already revealed the next departures - Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger.

The Bachelor season’s rose ceremony is set to narrow competition further

A pivotal moment in The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 occurred during the two-on-one date when Joey made the decision to eliminate Sydney Gordon. This followed a day of attempting to resolve ongoing tensions between Sydney and fellow contestant Maria Georgas.

Despite Malta's idyllic backdrop, the friction between the two women was evident, forcing Joey into a tough choice that would reshape the show's dynamics. Moreover, the rose ceremony didn't take place in this episode. However, spoilers have already arrived in the entertainment circles revealing the next departures.

As per Reality Steve, The Bachelor season 28 episode 5's rose ceremony, which will air on February 13, 2024, will see the departure of Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger. As the group of women competing for Joey's affection continues to narrow, the competition intensifies even further.

The cocktail party prior to the rose ceremony enabled further critical relationship-building between Joey and the contestants. With Sydney's recent elimination addressed, an atmosphere thick with emotion and anticipation set the stage for fortifying connections before the next departures.

The cocktail party conversations ranged from lighthearted to deeper disclosures about personal challenges and goals. These interactions enabled Joey and the women to gain a greater understanding of one another, laying the foundation for upcoming episodes.

The departures of Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger set the stage for more intimate and revealing interactions between Joey and the remaining female contestants.

Allison Hollinger, 26, entered the competition hoping to find the fairy-tale romance mirrored in her beloved romantic comedies. The real estate agent brought an upbeat presence as she navigated the path to love alongside her sister and best friend Lauren, with whom she shares a history of dating the same men.

Allison’s penchant for costume contests, fruity cocktails and dressing up for special dinners highlighted a vibrant personality and enduring search for “Mr. Right” - the perfect match she hoped Joey could be.

On the other hand, Edwina Dorbor, 25, hailing from Liberia, brought vibrant enthusiasm and authenticity to her Bachelor journey seeking love, engaging Joey and the audience with her sincerity before her eventual elimination.

Ediwna’s quest for honesty, self-awareness and support for her passions underscored a genuine desire to find a partner. From her feline phobia to a spontaneous Paris day trip, Edwina’s adventurous spirit and layered personality intrigued Joey.

As the journey unfolds, The Bachelor season 28 is focusing more sharply on cultivated connections and envisioned futures between Joey and female contestants.

Sydney's recent elimination, soon to be followed by the departures of Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger, signals both intensifying competition and heightened emotions.

