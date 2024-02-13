The Bachelor season 28: Age of all contestants on the show, explored

The Bachelor season 28 premiered on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The latest installment of The Bachelor features tennis pro Joey Graziadei as the season's lead. A group of 32 women are competing to stake their claims on Graziadei's heart. This season marks the highest number of contestants to ever participate in the ABC show.

According to the official ABC description, Joey Graziadei came to The Bachelor season 28 "looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors."

The description further describes Joey as someone who enjoys hiking, surfing, and watching the sunsets at the end of the day, adding that the only thing he is lacking is a life partner.

How old are the contestants of The Bachelor Season 28?

1) Daisy Kent

Daisy, 25, hails from San Diego, California, and gained widespread attention on social media a few years back due to her videos wherein she talked about her hearing loss and about using a cochlear implant.

Daisy released her children's book, Daisy Do: All The Sounds She Knew, in August 2023.

2) Lea Cayanan

According to her Instagram bio, account manager Lea is a 23-year-old native of Hawaii. Lea relocated to Los Angeles in 2022 to work for PepsiCo. According to ABC, she is prepared to get married and enjoys romantic gestures.

3) Kelsey Anderson

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kelsey, is a 25-year-old junior project manager who spent her childhood on a U.S. military installation in Germany. According to her LinkedIn profile, the Louisiana native attended Saint Leo University, where she completed her Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Business Administration in project management.

She currently works as a project assistant in New Orleans.

4) Rachel Nance

As per Rachel's Instagram account, she is "made in Hawaii,". According to ABC, the 26-year-old works as an ICU nurse and is proud of her Hawaiian heritage.

5) Allison Hollinger

Although they certainly appear alike, Allison, 26, and her sister Lauren are not twins. Allison is two years younger than Lauren. According to ABC, the real estate agent from Philadelphia is prepared to fall in love in a romantic comedy-like manner.

6) Lauren Hollinger

This season on The Bachelor, Lauren vied for Joey's affection alongside her sister, Allison. The 28-year-old's ABC description characterizes her as someone with brains, beauty, and a hilarious personality. She is a registered nurse.

7) Maria Georgas

Maria, who is 29 years old, is from Kleinburg, Ontario. IMDb states that she appeared in a brief role in the 2005 film, The Pacifier. Given that she has roughly 9,000 subscribers on her YouTube account, it appears that she regularly uploaded videos there before being cast in The Bachelor.

8) Erika Cardenas

According to her Instagram account, Erika, 25, is a model who works out of New York City. Along with her partner, she aspires to explore new eateries and travel the world, as per reports by Women's Health Magazine.

9) Jessica Edwards

Jessica, also known as "Jess," is a 24-year-old executive assistant who lives in San Diego. Her hobbies include helping those affected by natural disasters, dining at different restaurants, spending time with her dog, Charli, and listening to Taylor Swift songs, according to ABC.

10) Autumn Waggoner

Autumn, a 26-year-old St. Louis girl, who goes by Auttie on Instagram, is eager to find her "big love" on The Bachelor season 28. The account executive is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and her family includes two sets of twins.

11) Taylor Wiens

Taylor, a Chicago-based recruiter, is 23 years old. Her LinkedIn profile states that she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas.

12) Jenn Tran

According to ABC, Jenn, 25, hails from Miami and is currently enrolled in classes to become a physician's assistant. She is passionate about working in the healthcare industry and is committed to assisting others.

13) Starr Skyler

Starr, 25, was born and raised in Florida. The Brazilian American works as a mental health counselor and resides in Delray Beach.

14) Katelyn DeBacker

Katelyn is a Santa Fe, New Mexico-born radiochemist who is 25 years old. According to her ABC bio, she hopes her husband is adventurous, encouraging, and a feminist. She has high aspirations for her future career in medicine.

15) Chrissa Perez

Chrissa, who is 26 years old and employed at Chinook Helicopters as a marketing director, is originally from Abbotsford. Her favorite books are by Colleen Hoover, and she enjoys going to breweries and playing golf, as per ABC.

16) Kelsey Toussant

According to IMDb, 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Kelsey is a background actor who has appeared in titles like How I Met Your Father and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

17) Natalie 'Nat' Crepeau

26-year-old Natalie (also known as Nat) works as a lecturer and registered nurse in Sudbury, Canada.

18) Sydney Gordon

Sydney, 28, is a social media manager and proprietor of a thrift boutique located in Rhode Island. Her birthplace is Newport, Rhode Island.

19) Edwina Dorbor

Edwina, 25, is the CEO of Edripcrochet, a company that makes crocheted clothes. She also creates vlogs and haul videos from well-known fashion brands on YouTube, as per Women's Health Magazine.

20) Madina Alam

According to her Instagram account, The Bachelor season 28 contestant Madina, is a 31-year-old model and mental health therapist. She has even been a guest on the podcast, All The Hard Things, where she discusses anxiety and OCD.

21) Alexandra 'Lexi' Young

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Lexi, 30, works as a digital strategist in Atlanta, Georgia. She wants someone to share her numerous accomplishments with and is ready to find "the one," according to her ABC bio.

22) Evalin Clark

The Bachelor season 28 contestant and 29-year-old Evalin is a nanny who was born and raised in San Antonio. Her ABC description describes her as fearless, gregarious, and willing to voice her opinions when necessary.

23) Marlena Haddad

According to LinkedIn, Marlena, 26, was once employed by the White House. Originally from Florida, she is currently employed as a finance journalist in New York City.

24) Talyah Jackson

Talyah, a 23-year-old expert in lash extensions, works in Huntington Beach. According to her LinkedIn profile, she even owns and operates her own business.

25) Samantha Washington

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Sam, who is 25, cheers for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. According to ABC, she enjoys spending quality time with her dog, Finley, when she's not watching the game from the sidelines.

26) Kyra Brusch

Another girl from Florida is The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kyra, 26. The Bachelor season 28 competitor is a paralegal who owns and operates Ky Ky's Closet, a tiny garment rental company.

27) Zoe Antona

Although The Bachelor season 28 contestant Zoe, 24, works full-time as a welder, sculptor, and photographer, her portfolio indicates that she predominantly makes abstract sculptures, which have been exhibited globally, as per Women's Health Magazine.

28) Lanie Latsios

According to her LinkedIn page, The Bachelor season 28 contestant Lanie, 27, is a real estate consultant located in Philadelphia. She attended Temple University in Pennsylvania's business school.

29) Kayla Rodgers

In Hamilton, Ohio, Kayla, 27, works as a guidance counselor and cheerleading coach for high school students. According to ABC, she has a strong personality, is unrepentant, and is trustworthy. Kayla is committed to finding love on The Bachelor season 28 and wants to settle down with a man who is prepared to have a child.

30) Samantha Hale

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Samantha, a 31-year-old CPA, was once a resident of New York. According to ABC, she loves spending a night out with her pals, pizza, and margaritas. She is currently living in Nashville.

31) Chandler Dewgard

Chandler is a 24-year-old graphic designer who works in New York. According to LinkedIn, the bachelorette was raised in Brooklyn and went to Syracuse University for her undergraduate studies.

32) Sandra Rabadi

Sandra, 26, says in her Instagram bio that she's just "happy to be here." The Nashville native is not really from Nashville (according to LinkedIn, she attended high school in Ohio). The Bachelor season 28 contestant is a cybersecurity consultant at the moment.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

