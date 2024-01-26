The Bachelor season 28 spoilers: Winner revealed

The Bachelor season 28 aired its season premiere on Monday (January 22) on ABC. During the segment, fans were introduced to the 32 women vying for Joey Graziadei's heart to be the recipient of the Final Rose.

In the season premiere, fans saw the cast members decrease by 10 as several women didn't make it through the first rose ceremony. Although the show has just started, popular blogger Reality Steve, who is known for providing spoilers for the Bachelor Nation show, recently revealed the show's upcoming locations, who made it till Hometown Week, and who got engaged to Joey.

As per Reality Steve, it will come down to Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Gerogas, and Rachel Nacne, but Kent reportedly got engaged to Graziadei.

The Bachelor season 28: Upcoming Rose Ceremony results

Reality Steve, a famous popular blogger known for providing spoilers for The Bachelor show, has struck again. Reality Steve started posting about season 28 long before the show aired on-screen and provided weekly updates on his X profile. He continued to gather intel as the show continued filming and dropped several spoilers along the way, including who Joey Graziadei ended up getting engaged to.

The blogger provided intel about which cast member would go home next week and noted that the second Rose Ceremony would see four contestants get eliminated. This includes Erika Cardenas, Marlena Haddad, Taylor Weins, and Lauren Hollinger. Lauren allegedly quit the show in week 2.

The Bachelor spoilers further reveal that week 3 would see three cast members getting eliminated. The list includes Chrissa Perez, Evalin Clark, and Starr Skylar. The following episode would bid farewell to Edwina Dorbor, Sydney Gordon, and Allison Hollinger.

Rose Ceremony 5 would see Madina Alam and Autumn Waggoner return home. The final six flew to Montreal, Canada, where eight women went on a group date. During the date, Joey eliminated Jessica Edwards, while Lexi Young self-eliminated from the ABC show. Katelyn DeBacker and Lea Cayanan were also eliminated in the episode.

The next week were Hometowns, during which, Joey went to visit Daisy, Kelsey, Maria, and Rachel Nance's hometowns and met their families. Maria Georgas went home, and it came down to Daisy, Kelsey and Rachel.

Rachel was reportedly eliminated ahead of the Women Tell All segment. Reality Steve revealed that Joey got engaged to Daisy Kent.

Daisy Kent is a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota. ABC described her as someone who is "so ready" to find love. The season 28 cast member enjoys singing and eating ice cream and dreams of becoming a bestselling author.

"Daisy has been through a lot in life and is ready for a man that will truly put her first. She’s looking for a partner who is loyal, adventurous and family oriented, and will be there for her no matter what," her ABC bio reads.

The Bachelor season 28 airs episodes every Monday on ABC.

