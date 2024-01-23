"Cringe girl": The Bachelor fans call Maria Georgas "fake" in season 28 premiere

The Bachelor season 28 aired its premiere episode on Monday, January 22, 2024. During the segment, Joey Graziadei welcomed his 32 potential matches to the mansion as he started to get to know them. The cast for season 28 included a number of women, all with different personalities, but some stood out more than the others.

While fans praised Lea Cayanan for burning her advantage card, they took to social media to chime in on some of the other contestants, including 29-year-old Maria Georgas. In the episode, Maria gave Joey a gift which was blurred out and while their interactions didn't get a lot of screentime in the first episode, she made a good enough impression to be one of the women to get a rose during the first Rose Ceremony.

While Joey may have a good impression of her, the fans don't. Several fans live-tweeted as the episode aired and reacted to the women's first appearance on X. About Maria, one person, @dazzle715, wrote:

"Annnd cringe girl of the season goes to Maria."

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week on Monday with another episode on ABC.

"Fake as heck": The Bachelor fans react to Maria Georgas during season 28 premiere

During the segment, fans were introduced to Maria Georgas, who initially claimed that she wouldn't kiss Joey on the first date, but did so anyway. This didn't sit well with the fans, who believed Maria was fake and chaotic.

About Maria Georgas

The Bachelor season 28 cast member is from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, and works as an executive assistant. She also previously appeared in The Pacifier, starring Vin Diesel. She was one of the firefly girls in the movie.

The cast member's ABC bio describes her as a "bold" and "outgoing woman" who isn't afraid of speaking her mind. The Bachelor season 28 contestant noted that she was done with flings and "situationships" and wants to settle down with her ideal match. Her bio further read:

"Maria’s interests are extremely well-rounded, including a black belt in Taekwondo karate, a love for a big plate of spaghetti, and an obsession with horror movies. She wants a man who can embrace her passions, and while Maria loves horror, she hopes Joey won’t leave her ghosted!"

Maria became one of the new cast members who received a rose during the first Rose Ceremony. Fans will continue to see her and Joey Graziadei's journey unfold in the upcoming episodes of The Bachelor season 28.