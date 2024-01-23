The Bachelor season 28 premiere: Recap and more details explored

The Bachelor returned to screens with a brand new season and an all-new main cast member on Monday, January 22, 2024. During the segment, fans were reintroduced to Joey Graziadei, who they previously saw during Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette.

The first shot of the show wasn't a happy one as it showed shots of Joey crying by the beach. The ABC star spoke to the producers while in an emotional state. Those who have previously watched the Bachelor Nation show know the series can be an emotional rollercoaster for those involved.

The Bachelor Nation show will return next week on Monday, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28: Joey meets his 32 matches

Joey Graziadei welcomed all the women he would date during the season premiere. After the women arrived, he gave his first speech of the season.

Joey noted that before being on the ABC show, he was a "normal dude" living in Hawaii. He added that being on The Bachelorette was the "best decision" of his life, and noted that he believed his future fiancée was standing in front of him. He further spoke about his grandparents' relationship and implied wanting to find something as "infectious" as what they had.

Lea, who appeared on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, entered the show. During her appearance on The Bachelorette segment, she was given a rose. However, she wasn't allowed to open it until the season 28 premiere. Joey noted that he couldn't wait to see what was in it.

Jess was the first season 28 contestant to get a kiss and she told everyone about it. The revelation didn't sit well with others who thought it was disrespectful. Madina told the cameras:

"I don't know how you didn't read the room."

However, it wasn't the only kiss of the night as Joey also kissed Daisy, Lea, Allison, and Taylor. Joey's moment with Taylor was interrupted by Jess and the two women got into an argument.

The ABC show also saw two sisters enter the villa. Allison and Lauren Hollinger, who previously noted that they didn't want to tell anyone that they were sisters, revealed their secret. While the other cast members felt it was "weird," Joey thought it was "cool" that they wanted to do the Bachelor Nation show together.

However, things didn't go as smoothly as they planned as Allison interrupted her sister's date with Joey.

"We were vibing. Alli came up and interrupted me. This is not how I saw this going. I wanted to kiss him first. My first nightmare happened and Alli kissed him. I'm genuinely shocked," Lauren told the cameras.

Later in the episode, Lea opened the envelope. It revealed that she had the power to steal a one-on-one date from any of the cast members before Hometown Week. The advantage didn't please the season 28 contestant who believed it would put a target on her back.

She showed Joey the card and noted that she was uncomfortable with it. Lea stated that she wanted to give love and respect to the other women who also put their lives on hold to be on the ABC show. Lea destroyed the card. While she may have lost the advantage, her actions won her the first impression rose.

During the first Rose Ceremony, Allison, Daisy, Kelsey, Lexi, Jess, Jenn, Autumn, Chrissa, Edwina, Kelsey A, Kayelyn, Rachel, Madina, Sydney, Starr, Marlena, Maria, Taylor, Evalin, and Lauren received roses.

Season 28 will return next week with a brand new episode on ABC.