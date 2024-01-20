How many episodes will be there in The Bachelor season 28? Complete release schedule

The Bachelor season 28 was announced on November 16, 2023, by the show's lead, Joey Graziadei. Joey is a tennis coach and has previously appeared on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette, season 20. Even though he was Charity's first choice, she ended up getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Hence, Joey is back, hoping to find true love. The Bachelor season 28 will air on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The 10-episode reality television series will focus on Grazidei forming romantic relationships to find 'the one.'

Full episode schedule of The Bachelor season 28

The much-awaited new season, which will premiere on ABC, consists of 10 episodes overall and will provide viewers with insights into Joey Graziadei's life.

Here's the full episode schedule along with the release dates for The Bachelor season 28:

Episode 1: Airs on January 22, 2024

Episode 2: Airs on January 29, 2024

Episode 3: Airs on February 5, 2024

Episode 4: Airs on February 12, 2024

Episode 5: Airs on February 19, 2024

Episode 6: Airs on February 26, 2024

Episode 7: Airs on March 4, 2024

Episode 8: Airs on March 11, 2024

Episode 9: Airs on March 18, 2024

Episode 10 (Finale): Airs on March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, on December 22, 2023, ABC posted a reel from their official Instagram account introducing fans to the final cast members, 32 women, one of whom has the possibility of being Joey Graziadei's forever love. The post was captioned as,

"It’s time! Meet the women vying for @joeygraziadei’s heart this season on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC 🌹."

Fans react to the first glimpses of The Bachelor season 28

On a subreddit r/thebachelor, fans shared their thoughts and expectations from the new season, most of them like Joey and wish the best for him. One of the Reddit user u/uncensoredsaints commented under a post titled 'Joey's first post as a bachelor' with a screenshot of an Instagram post from Joey's official Instagram account,

"He’s adorable. First bachelor ever to give all around good vibes really."

In the post, Joey thanks all his supporters and mentions that his time on The Bachelorette taught him many lessons and contributed to his personal growth. He has nothing against Charity and wishes her the best. He said,

"As for me, I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months. I know this won't be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it. All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I'll be lucky enough to find love."

Another Reddit user, u/piglover9, acknowledged how impatient the show fans are, they're glad to see Joey back since The Bachelorette season 20 ended.

"These producers sucker me in every time. I feel like it's been forever since we got a Bachelor season so this makes me excited."

Even though a glimpse of season 28 was shared with the audience publically on The Golden Bachelor finale, the viewers were eager to find out more. As the ABC trailers and teasers for the show give little information, it leaves Joey's fans no choice but to wait for the first episode to air.

The first episode of season 28 featuring Joey Graziadei synopsis reads as follows,

"Thirty-two extraordinary women, the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one, prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei."

To see the fan-favorite tennis pro Joey Graziadei's journey to find a partner, watch newly-released episodes of The Bachelor season 28 on the streaming platform Hulu, from January 22 onwards.