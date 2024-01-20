The Bachelor season 28: Meet the cast

The Bachelor season 28 is set to premiere on January 22, 2024, with hopes of finding this new season's eligible bachelor, Joey Graziadei's partner. Joey has previously made an appearance as Charity Lawson's love interest on The Bachelorette season 20. In the end, however, Charity got engaged to someone else.

Since The Bachelor's release date was announced, ABC has given a few glimpses of the show through their website and official Instagram account @bachelorabc. On December 23, 2023, they introduced the cast of by posting an Instagram reel captioned,

"It’s time! Meet the women vying for @joeygraziadei’s heart this season on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC 🌹"

Meet the cast of The Bachelor season 28

32 women as contestants have joined The Bachelor season 28's cast with high hopes of becoming the lead Joey Graziadei's one true love.

Allison Hollinger

Allison is a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her sister Lauren is also one of the cast members on the new season of The Bachelor. Viewers might find this awkward, but the two previously revealed that they have dated the same man before.

Autumn Waggoner

Autumn is an account executive from St Louis, Missouri. Alongside having a huge family, the 26-year-old also has a twin. She is optimistic about stealing Joey Graziadei's heart.

Chandler

Chandler is a 24-year-old graphic designer who is positive about finding true love after facing a series of failed relationships. Her creativity is evident from her lifestyle in New York.

Chrissa Perez

The fourth cast member of The Bachelor season 28 is Chrissa Perez. Chrissa is a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia. As she has had the experience of being engaged before, it might help her compete with others.

Daisy Kent

Just like Autumn, Daisy is also an account executive. However, the 25-year-old from Becker, Minnesota, aspires to become a successful author one day.

Edwina Dorbor

Edwina Dorbor is part of The Bachelor season 28 cast members. She is from Atlanta, Georgia, and owns a crochet business.

Evalin Marie

The seventh woman out of the 32 contestants is Evalin Marie. Evalin is a full-time nanny and is from San Antonio, Texas. She is a huge fan of Charity Lawson from season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Erika Cardenas

Erika on The Bachelors (Image via Instagram/ @bachelorabc)

Erika has a similar passion to her castmate Daisy; both of want to be authors. Erika is a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey.

Jenn

Jenn is also one of the participants on season 28, she is a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida.

Jessica Edwards

Jessica Edwards is a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California. She is confident in grasping The Bachelor's lead Joey's attention.

Katelyn Debacker

Katelyn is from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and she is a 25-year-old radiochemist.

Kayla Rodgers

Kayla on The Bachelor (Image via Instagram/@bachelorabc)

Kayla is a professional guidance counselor who believes her skills will make her a top competitor on season 28. The 27-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, is also a major Harry Potter fan.

Kelsey A.

Kelsey A. is a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana. She is 25 years old and dreams of starting a non-profit organization one day.

Kelsey T.

Kelsey T is the oldest cast member out of all contestants appearing in the new season. She is 31 years old, and her past experiences make her a worthy candidate.

Kyra Brusch

Kyra is a 26-year-old contestant who wants to win the heart of The Bachelor's lead, Joey. She is from Miami, Florida.

Eleni 'Lanie' Latsios

Lanie is a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pensalvinya. She wishes to own property of her own in Greece.

Lauren Hollinger

Lauren, cast member Allison's sister, is a nurse. The 28-year-old is also from Philadelphia, Pensalvinya.

Maria 'Lea' Cayanan

Lea wants to make an impression during her time at The Bachelor. She is a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii.

Alexandra 'Lexi' Young

Lexi's impressive academic achievement proves she is a beauty with brains. The 30-year-old participant graduated with a top 1% score in the MBA summer program at MIT. Lexi is also a digital strategist.

Madina Lynée

A North Carolina resident, Madina is a mental health therapist. She is 31 years old.

Maria Georgas

Out of the 32 contestants is Maria, who is sure of her success in the competition. Maria is an executive assistant and lives in Kleinberg, Ontario.

Marlena Alexia

Cast member Marlena has already made a five-year plan of marrying, having two kids, and adopting five dogs. The finance writer is 26 years old.

Natalie 'Nat' Crep

Nat on The Bachelor (Image via Instagram / @bachelorabc)

Nat is a certified nurse who loves to sleep for 12 hours every night. She is 26 years old and from Sudbury, Canada.She plans on becoming a reality star.

Rachel An

Rachel is also a part of a profession similar to Natalie's. She is an ICU nurse. The 26-year-old is from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Samantha Hale

The second oldest competitor, Sam H., plans on having a destination wedding. She is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Samantha Stiglitz

The member on the cast list is Samantha, who has been a pageant queen and Disney World princess. Currently, she is a football cheerleader and lives in Miami, Florida.

Sandra Rabadi

Sandra from Nashville, Tennessee, is a cyber security consultant. She is 26 years old.

Starr Skye

Starr is a mental health consultant originally from Florida. She is 25 years old and always nails a good Britney Spears impression.

Sydney Gordon

The Newport, Rhode Island resident is a cat lover and owns a vintage store. Sydney is 28 years old.

Talyah Jackson

The 23-year-old Golden State esthetician loves to cuddle Chihuahua Lil Mama and binge-watching Gossip Girl.

Taylor Wiens

Taylor is a 23-year-old recruiter who lives in Chicago. She is from Chicago, Illinois.

Zoe Antona

Zoey is an Artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. Her main interests are sculpting and welding, and she has a passion for photography.

To stay updated with the upcoming drama between cast members on The Bachelor, watch newly released episodes on ABC and streaming platform Hulu from January 22 onwards. Viewers can also follow the official Instagram pages @bachelornation, @bachelorabc, and Instagram account handles of the cast.