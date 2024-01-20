The Bachelor season 28: Release timings for all regions

The Bachelor season 28 is set to air on January 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, introducing Joey Graziadei as the new focal point of this long-standing reality TV series. Known from his heartfelt journey on season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey, a 28-year-old tennis professional from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, steps into the spotlight with a promise of authenticity and a quest for true love.

This season, airing on ABC, is notable not only for its central figure but also for its diverse cast of 32 women, each bringing her unique story to the forefront. As viewers across different time zones prepare to tune in, the show continues its tradition of exploring the complexities of relationships and the nuances of human connection, all under the watchful eyes of a captivated global audience.

Release timings The Bachelor season 28 premiere

The Bachelor season 28 is set to make its grand entrance on the screens of eager viewers starting January 22, 2024. For global audiences not wanting to miss a single moment, here’s a complete list of premiere timings for different time zones.

Timezone Date Day Timings Eastern Time (ET) January 22 Monday 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) January 22 Monday 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) January 22 Monday 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) January 22 Monday 5:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT) January 22 Monday 4:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) January 22 Monday 3:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 23 Tuesday 1:00 AM Central European Time (CET) January 23 Tuesday 2:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) January 23 Tuesday 3:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) January 23 Tuesday 6:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) January 23 Tuesday 9:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) January 23 Tuesday 10:00 AM Australian Eastern Time (AET) January 23 Tuesday 12:00 PM New Zealand Time (NZT) January 23 Tuesday 2:00 PM Brasília Time (BRT) January 22 Monday 10:00 PM

Where to watch

The Bachelor season 28 will grace television screens through ABC, offering a traditional viewing experience for fans of the series. However, in today's digital age, flexibility in viewing is key. Hulu steps in to provide this flexibility, offering episodes for streaming the day after they air on television.

For viewers without access to cable, platforms such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV offer alternative means to dive into the romantic escapades of the season.

The Bachelor season 28 will maintain its tradition of weekly episodes following the premiere, culminating in a finale. The complete schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: January 22, 2024

Episode 2: January 29, 2024

Episode 3: February 5, 2024

Episode 4: February 12, 2024

Episode 5: February 19, 2024

Episode 6: February 26, 2024

Episode 7: March 4, 2024

Episode 8: March 11, 2024

Episode 9: March 18, 2024

Episode 10 (Finale): March 25, 2024

What to expect

As the new season of the popular dating show starts, viewers can look forward to an exciting adventure full of feelings, surprises, and connections between the main man, Joey Graziadei, and the women hoping to find love. The show's style, with group events, one-on-one time, and the tense rose ceremonies, is meant to test the relationships between Joey and the contestants.

This time, the drama will be bigger, the feelings more real, and the bonds more complicated. Without ruining the shocks planned, it's reasonable to say this season will continue the show's tradition of providing compelling stories that audiences everywhere connect with.

The Bachelor has not only been a place for romance but also a reflection of how dating, relationships, and personal growth change. This new season, with Joey Smith as the lead, is no different. Tune in on January 22, 2024, and join the journey of this new season.