How old is Joey Graziadei? The Bachelor star's whereabouts explored

Joey Graziadei, the new eligible bachelor for the ABC reality television series The Bachelor season 28, is a 28-year-old tennis coach who hopes to find true love among 32 women. He has previously been a part of Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season 20, in which he was a runner-up.

After getting his heart broken as Charity got engaged to someone else, Joey is back to hunt for a potential life partner. The Bachelor season 28 premiered on January 22, 2024, the cast members, however, were announced back in December 2023.

ABC posted an Instagram reel on their official account, introducing their main lead for The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei.

"It’s time! Meet the women vying for @joeygraziadei’s heart this season on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC ."

From Tennis to The Bachelor: Exploring Joey Graziadei's life

Here's everything you need to know about The Bachelor's 28-year-old main lead, Joey Graziadei:

He is originally from Pennsylvania and now lives in Hawaii

As per his bio on the ABC website, Joey is originally from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He now, however, lives in Lawai, Hawaii.

His introduction gives viewers a glimpse into his personality, mentioning that he loves golf, country music, and stargazing. Apart from that, Joey's nature and traits are" outgoing, friendly, and loyal." The paragraph continues to highlight that a loving partner is missing from his life:

"As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

He went to college at West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Joey Graziadei attended Spring-Ford High School, where he started working on his skills to become a tennis pro. Initially, his uncle was the one who sparked Joey's interest in playing tennis when he was just 13 years old.

The Bachelor season 28 star started playing tennis when he was a high school junior. A 2012 Patch.com article titled Unsung Hero: Boys Tennis' Joey Graziadei featured highlights of his experience as a tennis team member.

After completing his high school education, Joey went to West Chester University in Pennsylvania. His love for tennis bloomed as he was a part of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and played Division II tennis, according to the website of West Chester University's athletic department from 2016 to 2017.

In 2017, the communication and media studies major decided to move to Hawaii after his graduation. He captioned a post on Instagram:

“It’s official. After graduation, I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai.”

His tennis career bloomed and now he is a tennis coach

Based on Joey Graziadei's LinkedIn, he has been working at Kukuiula Development Co. LLC since July 2022, where he works full-time as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador. His job is to elevate the experience of each member who is part of the activity club.

The club includes "tennis, pickleball, golf, hiking, special events, and more." From 2018 onwards, he has also been a head tennis professional at the same workplace. Apart from that, he has worked as an expert tennis coach at Ensworth School, Princeville Makai Golf Club, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Butterfield Country Club.

Joey Graziadei's journey as a tennis player is full of achievements and success. To get insights into his love life, watch newly-released episodes of The Bachelor season 28 on the streaming platform Hulu. The show airs new episodes on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET, providing fans with a regular dose of his journey.