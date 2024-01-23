The Bachelor season 28: Who made it through the first Rose Ceremony?

The Bachelor season 28 premiered on Monday, January 22, 2024, on ABC. The 10-episode reality television series focuses on the lead Joey Graziadei's desire to find his one true love. Among 32 women as cast mates, the bachelor has to find a partner for himself before the show comes to an end.

After getting his heart broken upon becoming a runner-up in Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season 20, this time around, Joey has a chance to hunt for an everlasting romance. Following the announcement of him being the next bachelor for season 28, Joey took to Instagram to share his overall experience on the show.

"Even though you saw true heartbreak last night, I leave this experience with nothing but gratitude and love. I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months. I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person.”

As Graziadei is hopeful of establishing a genuine connection with someone, fans predict Lea Cayanan might be the one to steal his heart. Although it is too early to decide that, Lea is off to a great start after Joey gave her the first impression rose.

Along with Lea, 21 castmates have made it through the first Rose Ceremony. Meanwhile, Samantha, Kyra, Zoe, Talyah, Sam H, Sandra, Chandler, Kayla, and Lanie were eliminated.

Who made it through the first Rose Ceremony on The Bachelor season 28?

The Bachelor season 28 castmembers (Image via ABC)

By the end of the episode, 22 contestants received roses in the first Rose Ceremony on The Bachelor season 28. Meanwhile, 10 women went home after the first week of elimination.

Eliminated first week Still in the competition Samantha - Pro Football Cheerleader Taylor - Realtor Kyra - Paralegal Sydney - Vintage Store Owner Zoe - Artist Starr - Mental Health Counselor Talyah - Esthetician Jessica - Executive Assistant Sam H. - CPA Marlena- Finance Writer Sandra - Cybersecurity Consultant Rachel - ICU Nurse Chandler - Graphic Designer Maria - Executive Assistant Kayla - Guidance Counselor Madina - Mental Health Therapist Lanie - Realtor Lexi - Digital Strategist Nat - Registered Nurse/Professor Lauren - Registered Nurse/Allison’s Sister Lea - Account Manager Kelsey T. - Actor Kelsey A. - Junior Project Manager Katelyn - Radiochemist Allison - Realtor Autumn - Account Executive Chrissa - Marketing Director Daisy - Account Executive Edwina - Entrepreneur Erika - Leasing Agent Evalin - Nanny Jenn - Physician Assistant Student

Joey's search for a potential partner continues, as he spends time getting to know each contestant. Lea, one of The Bachelor season 28 contestants, however, has captured his attention after her major gesture.

Back in August 2023, she was one of the audience members on The Bachelorette season 20, where the show host, Jesse Palmer, made an announcement of Joey Graziadei becoming the next bachelor.

Along with this revelation, he disclosed that someone from the audience will be given a chance to become a part of The Bachelor's season 28. Lea ended up being the lucky contestant. Along with this opportunity, she received an envelope with instructions that she could not open until she reached the villa.

Upon reaching the residence, Lea opened the letter which said:

“Months ago you took a bold risk for love and now you’re finally here at the Bachelor mansion. This card gives you the power to steal a 1:1 date from someone else at any time before hometowns.”

She, however, threw the card in the fire, refusing to take advantage of being one step ahead of everyone. The Bachelor season 28 cast member apparently wanted to be chosen by Joey himself and not "interfere with his journey" of love. Lea explained:

"I want to give a lot of autonomy to you on your journey and the intentions you set. And I also want to give a lot of love and respect to the women that have put their life on hold to come here. And to almost play god in this and interfere with your journey…”

Joey Graziadei was thus impressed by Lea's decision, which is why he decided to give her the first impression rose, he said:

“Your interpretation and thoughts of the card that you were given spoke a lot to me, just about your character and who you are.”

Fans are patiently waiting to see what happens next. To follow Joey Graziadei's journey, viewers can stream newly released episodes on Hulu. The Bachelor season 28 episode 2 will air on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.