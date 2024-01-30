The Bachelor season 28: Who went home tonight?

The Bachelor season 28 premiered on January 22, 2024, on ABC. In the latest episode, the dust seems to have settled after the initial excitement. The second episode of the ABC show which aired on January 29 saw Taylor Weins, Erika Cardenas, and Marlena Haddad being sent home during the Rose Ceremony. Additionally, Allison Hollinger's sister Lauren was the one who self-eliminated.

According to Decider, the second episode of The Bachelor season 28 included two jam-packed group outings, a pivotal one-on-one date, and some special guests, including musical performers and franchise alumni, as well as a boisterous celebration. Before the rose ceremony, there was also the season's first big dispute and an unexpected self-elimination.

28-year-old Joey Graziadei, a tennis instructor from Royersford, Pennsylvania, is the star of this season of The Bachelor. In the 20th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Charity Lawson, Graziadei came in second.

Even though Joey Graziadei's season is just two episodes in, it's already evident that strong bonds are developing and tensions are rising.

Who went home on The Bachelor season 28?

The Bachelor season 28 created history by inviting thirty-two women—the most of any season—to the mansion.

But that number has rapidly decreased after the second episode and the season opener on January 22. During the rose ceremony, Joey sent three women home: Taylor Weins, Erika Cardenas, and Marlena Haddad. During the cocktail reception, Allison Hollinger's sister Lauren sent herself home, after realizing that her sister is a better fit for Joey.

Now, 18 women remain in the show. Evalin Clark, Jenn Tran, Jess Edwards, Katelyn DeBacker, Lucas Young, Madina Alam, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Starr Skyler, Sydney Gordon, Allison Hollinger, Autumn Waggoner, Chrissa Perez, Daisy Kent, and Edwina Dorbor are the women that are still in the group.

What happened on The Bachelor season 28 episode 2?

Rachel, Taylor, Kelsey T., Lexi, Evalin, Erika, Maria, Lauren, Jess, and Taylor were given instructions on their first date card of the season to select outfits for their special day, which happened to be their wedding reception.

On the way to the date, Allison's older sister Lauren started crying when she heard Maria talking about her father at home because her father had recently passed away.

Despite the gloomy beginning, the ladies were beaming when they saw Joey, who led them to the reception. There, they saw rows of guests, a cake with ten miniature bride and groom figures on top, his best man Jesse, and the announcement of a special guest.

Maria changed into a sensual outfit during cocktail hour, and she had several vulnerable chats. Talking about the turmoil in the house, Jess revealed that she was cheated on, lost herself in her previous relationship, and was disturbed by people telling her to calm down about Joey. J

Joey was encouraging once more, but Lauren claimed she was psychologically detached from the date because the sadness of losing her father seven months prior struck without warning.

Joey sent Marlena, Taylor, and Erika home at the rose ceremony. Rachel, Lexi, Annie, Evalin, Madina, Lea, Katelyn, Chrissa, Starr, Allison, Sydney, and Maria were the women who received roses. They, along with Edwina, Jess, and Daisy, will stay for an additional week on the show.

The Bachelor season 28 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.