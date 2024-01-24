Lea Cayanan is one of the 32 cast members on The Bachelor season 28, which premiered on January 22, 2024, on ABC. Following her meeting with the show lead, Joey Graziadei, in the After the Final Rose episode, Lea is off to a great start.

Joey was one of the cast members on Charity Lawon's The Bachelorette season 20, and he was announced as the next lead for The Bachelor season 28 on the same show. Jesse Palmer revealed this information live back in August 2023.

The same night, Jesse disclosed that an audience member had the chance to join the cast of The Bachelor season 28. 23-year-old Lea Cayanan got this opportunity after receiving an envelope. She was instructed not to open it until she entered the villa.

5 things to know about The Bachelor season 28 contestant Lea Cayanan

Lea's first impression has already captivated Joey Graziadei's attention. According to her ABC cast member bio, she "has never been one for casual dating" and "is a sucker for big romantic gestures." The paragraph further mentions Lea's hobbies and her personality traits,

"Lea is proud of her roots, confident, and lights up every room. When Lea isn't working, she loves spending time painting, hiking and being by the ocean. She loves the beach so much that she wishes she could be a fish for a day and thinks she was a sea creature in another life."

She is a Hawaii native

23-year-old Lea's parents are immigrants from the Philippines. After moving to Hawaii, United States, she was born and raised there. Lea Cayanan is family-oriented. In a recent ABC clip, she summarized how her parents were determined to provide a bright future for her.

"I'm a daughter of two incredibly hardworking immigrant parents from the Philippines. I want someone that is very family oriented that I can build with as a partner."

She graduated from Gonzaga University

After completing her high school education at Damien Memorial School, Lea completed her degree at Gonzaga University. She graduated in May 2022 after receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Finance, Marketing, and Law & Public Policy.

Having an excellent academic record, in February 2023, The Bachelor season 28 cast member Lea Cayanan started her Master of Business Administration and Management degree at the University of Arizona. She is expected to graduate in May 2024.

She lives in Los Angeles

In August 2022, Lea relocated from Hawaii to Los Angeles. She posted a picture on her official Instagram account, @lea.cayanan, with a caption stating she is thankful for the great things happening in her life.

"Been about a year in this city 🏙️💘💫 infinitely grateful for the love, friendship, community & memories. & we’re just getting started."

She is an account manager

The reason behind moving to Los Angeles was the job opportunity she got. Lea Cayanan started working at PepsiCo as a food sales intern; a year later, she was promoted to the operator territory manager position.

According to her LinkedIn, Lea has previously worked as an assistant photographer, a sales associate, and a marketing manager.

Apart from her academic and work-related achievements, she actively gives back to the community. Lea Cayanan has volunteered for organizations like the American Red Cross and Feeding the Hungry LLC.

She is a singer

On her Instagram, Lea posted a series of pictures expressing her love for singing. The Bachelor fans hope to see her showcase this talent in season 28. She also knows how to play the flute; as music is her passion, she wishes to teach music one day.

Fans want to see more of Lea Cayanan after her introduction on The Bachelor season 28, and they hope Joey and Lea can establish a genuine connection. After entering the villa, she opened the envelope to find a letter.

The letter stated that Lea had the option to steal one of the castmates' one-on-one date with Joey. According to Reality Steve, Lea threw the letter away, saying she wanted Joey to choose her willingly. Impressed by this gesture, the bachelor decided to give her the first impression rose.

To stay updated with Lea's journey on The Bachelor's season 28, watch newly released episodes on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.