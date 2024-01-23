Where to follow Maria Georgas from The Bachelor Season 28 on Instagram?

Maria Georgias is one of 32 women vying for Joey Graziadei's heart on The Bachelor season 28. 29-year-old Maria Georgas hails from Kleinburg in Ontario, Canada, and works as an executive assistant. According to her official ABC bio, Maria is looking for something serious on the show that might blossom into a long-term relationship. The executive assistant can be found on Instagram at @maria.georgas.

2014 marks The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria's debut on Instagram. Many of the posts on her Instagram feed include those of her friends and her dad, whom she adores. Several selfies of Maria in different poses crowd her page as well.

Maria also had a post revealing her participation in The Bachelor season 28. It has a video of her dancing with a tennis racket in honor of Joey as well as her introductory shot. In addition, Maria shared several Instagram stories about season 28 of The Bachelor.

On January 22, 2024, the twenty-eighth season of The Bachelor debuted. Joey Graziadei, a twenty-eight-year-old tennis instructor from Royersford, Pennsylvania, is competing this season. In the twentieth season of The Bachelorette, which starred Charity Lawson, Graziadei finished as a runner-up.

Who is The Bachelor Season 28 contestant Maria Georgas?

The season 28 contestant Maria is twenty-nine years old, and she was born on August 27, 1994. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Maria is among the most senior candidates competing on the show. Elvin Clark (age 29), Samantha "Sam" Hale (age 31), Madina Alam (age 31), Kelsey Toussant (age 31), and Evalin Clark (age 29) are the only other participants who are twenty-nine or older.

Maria hails from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada. She is an executive assistant at work. This implies that she needs to be very organized and have effective communication skills in her work. The 29-year-old is listed as an actor on her IMDb page as well.

The Pacifier, a 2005 Vin Diesel movie, is the only acting credit she has listed. Maria was a child actor, and at the time of the film's release, she would have been around eleven years old. She even features a still from the film on her Instagram profile, where she appears in a scene with Vin and a few other kids while dressed like a Girl Scout.

Maria is a multifaceted individual with a wide range of interests and hobbies. Her Taekwondo black belt is listed in her ABC bio. In addition, she dreams of traveling to Japan to eat sushi and loves a huge meal of spaghetti, according to ScreenRant.

Her other passion is taking pictures using disposable cameras. Maria used a throwaway camera to snap a selfie of herself in a mirror for one of her most popular Instagram posts. Furthermore, she is an ardent admirer of horror films! It will be interesting to observe how Joey and Maria connect on the show and whether or not they have similar interests.

What is The Bachelor Season 28 contestant Maria Georgas' ideal partner type?

Maria is a self-assured individual who knows exactly what she wants out of life. According to her ABC bio, Maria is "a bold, outgoing woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants."

Rather than pursuing transient relationships and "situationships," she is eager to settle down with her potential romantic partner in life. Following a recent psychic reading, Maria began to believe that Joey might end up being her spouse.

As per ScreenRant, Maria wants a man to share her passions with her and dive into them together. Maria's psychic may be correct as Joey is prepared for marriage as well—and they may become engaged before the season ends!

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.