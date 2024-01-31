Joey Graziadei opens up about Fantasy Suites' challenges on The Bachelor

Joey Graziadei, the 28-year-old lead of The Bachelor season 28, recently shed light on his approach for upcoming Fantasy Suites episodes. These episodes often add huge twists to the show. Known for his previous appearance as the runner-up in The Bachelorette season 20, in The Bachelor, Graziadei stepped into a role that tested not just his heart, but also his principles.

In an exclusive interview with EA Online, he discussed the emotional and ethical considerations that came with navigating the Fantasy Suites, a segment of the show often shrouded in speculation and curiosity. Joey also revealed how he was "warned" and prepared for The Bachelor’s Fantasy Suites episode.

Joey Graziadei's Fantasy Suites strategy on The Bachelor

Faced with the upcoming Fantasy Suites, a segment where the lead spends private time with selected contestants, Joey Graziadei was adamant about his approach of staying true to himself.

In the interview, he expressed the importance of making decisions that reflected his genuine self. He added:

“I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can’t fault anyone. That is a very tough position to be in.”

He continued,

“I was kind of warned about that, I’ve heard it in the past…And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person”.

Graziadei's strategy in the Fantasy Suites was to create a respectful and sincere environment, where decisions were made with integrity and mindfulness:

“So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can’t really say more than that, but for me it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in.”

The emotional aspect of The Bachelor is often intense, and for Graziadei, the Fantasy Suites were particularly challenging. He spoke about the mental and emotional preparation needed for these episodes, highlighting the pressure of making profound decisions under the public eye.

A significant aspect of Joey Graziadei's approach to the Fantasy Suites was his commitment to privacy. Understanding the sensitive nature of these episodes, Graziadei ensured that what transpired in the Fantasy Suites remained confidential. It was clear by his statements:

“So for me, in general I don’t get into specifics about any of that, that was between me and the women that were there…It’s good, it’s a different spot. Never something I thought I’d be in, but a different spot.”

Final thoughts

Joey Graziadei's tenure as the Bachelor was marked by a thoughtful approach to the emotionally charged Fantasy Suites. His commitment to personal integrity, respect for the contestants' privacy, and ability to handle public scrutiny set a new standard in reality TV.