The Bachelor season 28 episode 4: Recap and more details explored 

The Bachelor season 28 episode 4, released on February 12 on NBC, saw all the ladies go on a group date after three of them were sent home in episode 3. Apart from the group date, there was also a two-on-one date, and Joey took one lucky lady for a one-on-one in Malta.

Last week's episode saw the ladies compete in a tennis tournament for Joey's heart. Some were also seen competing in a talent show.

Episode 4's group date was a medieval garb competition, which was a way to achieve Joey's precious rose. The episode became the second one to see a lady leaving the show after Lauren walked out in episode 2.

Who went on the one-on-one date to Malta in episode 4 of The Bachelor season 28?

Lexi became the lucky contestant whom Joey Graziadei chose to spend the whole day with, in the pristine scapes of Malta, an island country in Southern Europe, where the show is to be filmed for two consecutive episodes.

While there, the couple went shopping on the streets, ate at a local bakery, played bocce ball, and shook a leg.

However, what really took things to another level was their visit to a local church, where they spoke to the priest about the makings of a good marriage. The priest suggested love and having a family together. This became the segue to Lexi opening up about the medical issues that might keep her from conceiving.

Joey comforted her, saying:

"That doesn't scare me in any sense. There are a lot of other ways to create a family."

He proved that he meant what he said by giving Lexi a rose, which she was pleased to accept.

Joey's group date on episode 4 of The Bachelor season 28

The group date was also inspired by the Roman backdrop of Malta on The Bachelor. The contestants geared up for a game of medieval garb, dressed up in ancient Roman costumes. In the first round, the ladies just had to stare into Joey's eyes. Kelsey A. and Daisy stole a kiss from Joey here.

The second round had the ladies compete in a sash grab, where they had to steal each other's sashes while facing off one-on-one.

The third round faced fan criticism because the ladies had to catch the sausages hanging from a rotating wheel with their mouths.

Autumn did well in all three contests and bagged extra time with Joey. At the afterparty, Joey gave a rose to Kelsey T, for being herself and doing her best.

The two-on-one date on episode 4 of The Bachelor season 28

Maria and Sydney were the chosen ones for a two-on-one on The Bachelor, although the duo seemingly disliked the idea of hanging out together, with Sydney admitting, "Spending the whole day with Maria is like spending the whole day with the devil."

Joey had to take each one aside individually to see who made the most sense. Sydney confessed to him about how Maria attacked her after Joey left the pool party. She even told him about the time Maria asked Lea to "shut the f*ck up."

When Joey confronted Maria about this, she denied the allegations. And when the girls got together again without Joey, Maria called Sydney out for accusing her of things she didn't do.

However, Joey had made up his mind because, after the two-on-one date, he chose to give his rose to Maria, sending Sydney home. When Lea saw Maria returning home instead of her friend, she didn't like it. She even reprimanded Madina for greeting Maria despite her siding with Sydney. Maria took offense to the uproar from the ladies and chose to leave The Bachelor house.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 28 drop every Monday, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.

