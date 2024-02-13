The Bachelor season 28: Lexi Young opens up about Endometriosis

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 12, 2024. While the segment entailed its fair share of drama that fans have come to expect from the ABC show, they were taken aback by a serious conversation, sparked by Lexi Young.

The cast member previously noted having been diagnosed with Endometriosis during her introductory clip for season 28. During Monday's episode, on a one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei, she further opened up about her journey. She told Joey that it may not be possible for her to have children of her own.

Endometriosis is a disorder where tissue that resembles the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus, as described by WHO. It can make getting pregnant more difficult and result in excruciating pelvic pain. A person may get endometriosis from their first menstrual cycle and it may continue through menopause.

The Bachelor season 28 will air another episode this week as part of Valentine's Week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Bachelor season 28's Lexi Young details her Endometriosis journey

During Monday's episode of The Bachelor season 28, Lexi Young opened up about her medical history with Joey during a one-on-one date in Malta. As part of the date, the two visited a church where they spoke to a priest about what made a good marriage. The priest spoke about love and having a family.

Despite telling the cameras that she was "so ready" for it, Lexi found discussing having children to be bittersweet due to her health issue.

While in conversation, she told Joey about how she got her diagnosis and told him that it was "about a year and a half" of not knowing what was happening to her. She noted that she met a doctor in New York who performed surgery to get to the bottom of her troubles. She noted that post-surgery, she was diagnosed with "stage 4 endometriosis."

The Bachelor season 28 cast member noted that it was a "reproductive condition" during which the tissue that grows inside a uterus grows on other organs.

“That’s a lot to hold, but I don’t want you to think in any way that’s something that I hear and it makes me want to run way. That’s all I can say. It doesn’t scare me in any sense. There are a lot of other ways to create a family," Joey replied.

To prove that he wasn't just saying things to make her feel better, Joey gave her a rose and told her that her diagnosis would "continue to be a conversation" to help him better understand how to be a "great partner."

Lexi Young first mentioned her diagnosis during her introductory video for season 28. She has since then taken to social media to talk about her journey in detail. In her latest video, which was uploaded earlier today, the cast member opened up about retrieving her eggs after freezing them, two weeks before The Bachelor season 28 started filming.

