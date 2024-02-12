The Bachelor season 28 episode 4: Release date, what to expect, and more

As per its official Instagram account, The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 is set to air on February 12, 2024, at 8 pm EST. This season stars former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei as the lead, who is on his journey to find love. The episode takes place in picturesque Malta and promises pivotal storylines. Official synopsis of the episode 4 reads,

“Joey's journey continues in Malta with a dynamic one-on-one and the season's largest group date; the tension in the house comes to a head on a two-on-one date and a shocking cocktail party full of thorns.”

With Malta's rich history as the backdrop, the episode shapes up to showcase advancing relationships and resolving conflicts. Specific dates highlighted include a one-on-one in Valletta, a medieval-themed group date competition, and the Maria-Sydney face-off, all culminating in high drama at the cocktail party.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 sees Joey Graziadei continue his journey in Malta

Release date

The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 will air on February 12, 2024 at 8 pm EST on ABC for viewers in the show's regular eastern time zone. For audiences in other regions, the episode will be broadcast at the following local times:

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Eastern Time: 8 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Central Time: 7 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Mountain Time: 6 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Pacific Time: 5 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Alaska Time: 4 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 3 pm, Monday, February 12, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

India Standard Time: 5:30 am, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Where to watch

The primary broadcast of The Bachelor season 28, including episode 4, is on ABC, a network that has been home to the series for many seasons.

For viewers who may miss the live airing, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu, starting the day after its original broadcast.

What to expect

The upcoming fourth episode of the current season features a combination of romantic dates and emotional confrontations among contestants. Malta's beautiful scenery and rich history provide a dramatic backdrop. Joey takes one woman on a one-on-one date in Valletta, having intimate conversations against recognizable landmarks that may facilitate deeper connections.

A group date centered around medieval challenges enables contestants to showcase competitive spirit and creativity. The anticipated two-on-one interaction provides platforms for rivals Maria and Sydney to convey their perspectives to Joey directly regarding their tensions.

The cocktail party also promises strategic exchanges and heightened feelings before the next elimination round.

Remaining contestants

As The Bachelor season 28 progresses, the competition for Joey's heart intensifies. Here are the 15 contestants still in the running as of episode 4, listed with their age and hometown:

Allison (26, Philadelphia, PA)

Autumn (26, St. Louis, MO)

Daisy (25, Becker, MN)

Edwina (25, Atlanta, GA)

Jenn (25, Miami, FL)

Jessica “Jess” (24, San Diego, CA)

Katelyn (25, Santa Fe, NM)

Kelsey A. (25, New Orleans, LA)

Kelsey T. (31, Los Angeles, CA)

Maria “Lea” (23, Waipahu, HI)

Alexandra “Lexi” (30, Atlanta, GA)

Madina (31, Charlotte, NC)

Maria (29, Kleinburg, Ontario)

Rachel (26, Honolulu, HI)

Sydney (28, Newport, RI)

Set against the romantic backdrop of Malta, the fourth episode of this season's The Bachelor promises to be a pivotal point in the series' trajectory. The island's scenic Mediterranean landscapes set the stage for emotional milestones and confrontations between contestants as relationships intensify.

