“Big piece of sh*t”: The Bachelor season 28 fans slam Lexi Young's ex for dumping her

During Monday's episode of the dating show, Joey and his suitresses went to Malta, Spain where they continued getting to know one another and the latest eligible bachelor a little more.

During Monday's episode of the dating show, Lexi Young opened up further about her endometriosis diagnosis, which she previously mentioned during her introductory video for The Bachelor season 28.

During the conversation with Joey, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend left her due to her condition, which angered fans. While they praised Lexi Young for opening up about her health issues, they slammed her former partner for leaving her. One person, @amazing999 wrote on X:

"Lexi got me crying rn. Whoever this ex is that dumped her because of that is a big piece of sh*t."

The Bachelor season 28 will air another episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28's Lexi Young opens up about health issues

The Bachelor season 28 cast member, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia, previously opened up about her endometriosis during her introductory video for the season.

In episode 4, which aired on Monday, February 12, 2024, she opened up about the same with Joey Graziadei.

During the one-on-one date with Joey in Malta, the cast member felt the need to tell the eligible bachelor about her endometriosis when the topic of family came up. She told him that her journey entailed "about a year and a half" of not knowing what was happening to her.

"So fast forward, I end up meeting the doctor in New York, they put me into surgery to kind of figure out what’s going. And I find out that I’m diagnosed with stage 5 endometriosis."

The cast member further described the condition as a reproductive issue in which the tissue which is supposed to grow inside one's uterus, grows on other organs. She further told Joey that she may not be able to have children of her own.

“That’s a lot to hold, but I don’t want you to think in any way that’s something that I hear and it makes me want to run way,” Joey responded. “That’s all I can say. It doesn’t scare me in any sense. There are a lot of other ways to create a family," Joey noted.

The ABC star also revealed during the conversation that her ex-boyfriend left her when she opened up to him about her health issues.

Fans took to social media to praise Lexi Young for sharing her story and also slammed her ex-boyfriend for leaving her instead of supporting her.

Lexi has taken to social media to open up about her journey in detail in the past couple of weeks. The clips are uploaded in parts to help people better understand the health issue that affects various women globally.

Season 28 will air another episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, on ABC.

