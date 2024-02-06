The Bachelor season 28 (February 5): Who went home tonight?

Former Bachelorette suitor Joey Graziadei confronted tough choices regarding his romantic prospects on The Bachelor season 28 episode 3, which aired on February 5, 2024, on Bravo Network. At the episode’s climactic Rose Ceremony, Graziadei opted to deny budding relationships with three hopeful contestants: Chrissa Perez, Evalin Clark, and Starr Skyler.

While each woman displayed admirable traits during their televised courtship with Graziadei, the lead ultimately determined the connection lacked sufficient depth on his end to warrant nurturing. As a result, the three surprise eliminations set the tone for an emotionally charged season full of dramatic moments around the Bachelor mansion.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 3's twists and farewells

The rose ceremony, a defining moment in every The Bachelor episode, was particularly impactful in episode 3. As the episode progressed, it became clear that some relationships were deepening, while others lacked the necessary spark. Joey faced the challenging task of sending home contestants. In the end, the three women who did not receive a rose were Chrissa Perez, Evalin Clark, and Starr Skyler.

26-year-old Chrissa Perez from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, entered The Bachelor with a clear vision of finding lasting love. Her background as a marketing director was complemented by a lively spirit and a readiness for a serious commitment. Chrissa's approach to the show was marked by optimism, famously declaring this year as her "yes year."

Evalin, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas, stood out with her unique entrance and creative gifts. Her affectionate nature was evident in the thoughtful gift she presented to Joey—a custom-made jean jacket.

Clark's large family background and adventurous spirit shone through during her time on the show. However, her journey to find love with Joey concluded in this episode, as their relationship did not progress as hoped.

The third contestant who went home was Starr Skyler. A 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida, Starr brought passion and sincerity to the show. Starr's memorable introduction to Joey involved a creative display with paper butterflies. Despite these efforts, her connection with Joey did not develop enough to secure a rose.

Remaining contestants

The remaining contestants of Season 28 are:

Allison Hollinger

Autumn Waggoner

Daisy Kent

Edwina Dorbor

Jenn

Jessica Edwards

Katelyn Debacker

Kelsey A.

Kelsey T.

Maria 'Lea' Cayanan

Alexandra 'Lexi' Young

Madina Lynée

Maria Georgas

Rachel An

Sydney Gordon

Moreover, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon also found themselves at the center of a growing storm. However, the focus remained on the developing relationships and the impending decisions Joey had to make.

In fact, as per The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 which is set to air on February 12, 2024, one of them will leave the show on an upcoming two-on-one date with Joey.

Final thoughts

The departure of Chrissa, Evalin, and Starr marked a significant shift in The Bachelor season 28. Their exit not only narrowed the field of potential partners for Joey but also changed the dynamics among the remaining contestants.

As the show progresses, viewers can expect more heartfelt moments, challenging decisions, and the continued search for love that defines The Bachelor. The journey ahead promises to be filled with more surprises, emotions, and the inevitable twists and turns of finding love on television.